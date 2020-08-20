Britney Spears Admits She Has ‘No Idea’ Why She Has A Hand Tattoo 11 Years After Getting It – See Pic

Some people get cases of tattoo regret, and Britney Spears is one of them. She had a black triangle inked on her right hand over a decade ago, and now she has no idea why she got it.



Britney Spears has never explained the meaning behind the small black triangle tattoo she got in 2009 on her right hand, in between her thumb and index finger. It turns out, even she doesn’t know why she got that particular piece of ink! The pop princess showed off the body art in an Aug. 20 Instagram photo, holding a little white daisy, where the tattoo was visible. “I have no idea what I was thinking when I got a freaking black ink triangle on my right hand,” the 38-year-old wrote in the caption.

Britney used to have a little black star tattoo in the same spot, which she got at a Hollywood, CA studio on Dec. 19, 2006 with little sister Jamie Lynn Spears in tow. But the “Toxic” singer changed her mind quickly, and had it removed one month later in Jan. 2007. Two years later, Brit got the tiny triangle where the star once was. She had the inking done in Aug. 2009, two days before she attend that year’s Teen Choice Awards.

Brit has changed her mind on several other tattoos over the years. In May 2004 when she was experimenting with the Kabbalah religion, she had Hebrew lettering inked on the back of her neck that made up one of the sect’s names for God. The singer had it removed four years later in 2008.

The “Slumber Party” singer got her first ink at the age of 18, going with a tiny blonde fairy in the small of her back. The following year in 2001, she debuted a Chinese lettering tatt she got on her lower right hip at a Los Angeles studio. It was supposed to read “mysterious, amazing,” but instead her letters spelled “strange.” She later had it turned into a flower tattoo to cover up the error. Britney added a crucifix tattoo to her lower left abdomen, and those two inkings are visible every time she wears low-rise shorts or bikinis.

Britney said in a March 2020 Instagram post that she doesn’t even like tattoos anymore. At the time she was considering getting the pink dice on her left wrist removed. She initially got the ink in 2004 when she married Kevin Federline, who got his matching tattoo in blue. “Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe‘…. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm!!!!! I don’t even like ink….guess I should remove it?!?!!!!” Britney wrote. Some fans begged her not to, calling the body art “iconic,” while others agreed it was high time for her to get rid of it and the reminder of that period in her life.