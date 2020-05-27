How Britney Spears Feels About Ex Kevin Federline’s Quarantine Demand Before Reuniting With Sons

Spending two weeks in quarantine before seeing sons Sean and Jayden, like ex Kevin Federline asked, wasn’t a problem for Britney Spears, we’ve learned exclusively. She’d do anything to keep her boys safe!

After Britney Spears returned from a trip to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kevin Federline had one rule before he would allow her to see their two sons, Sean Federline, 14, and Jayden Federline, 13: quarantine for two weeks first. Kevin’s request, which is suggested by the CDC after possible virus exposure during the pandemic, wasn’t a problem for Britney, a source close to both exes tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Britney was missing her kids and she knew she wanted to see them just as much as they wanted to see her, so she made sure to quarantine” like Kevin, 41, asked, the source said. “It was absolutely fine and went off without a hitch.”

Britney, 38, was so dedicated to keeping her sons safe from harm that she quarantined from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as well — and didn’t even leave her house! “Sam wasn’t staying with her at her home in Thousand Oaks when she returned to California,” a separate source close to the pop princess told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She took the quarantine very seriously and seeing her kids was her main priority. She missed Sam, but spending time with Sean and Jayden was more important and she wasn’t going to risk anything for that.” While it was “tough” for the “Toxic” singer to be alone for two weeks, her fans know how she beat the boredom: making tons of funny and cute Instagram videos!

Nearly every day, Brit’s on the Gram doing something awesome. Whether it’s lip synching to George Michael, or showing off her latest outfits… or telling people she burnt down her gym… it’s never boring. Britney and Sam, who Kevin really likes, have happily reunited after she put in the work to see her boys, and their romance has never been stronger. And, importantly, she and Kevin have a “solid” co-parenting relationship, according to our first insider, which is why she was more than happy to quarantine at his behest. “He’s a really good dad and he has definitely proved these past few years that he keeps himself and the kids out of the limelight, which Brit respects very much,” they said, with a third insider who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in total agreement.

“Britney and Kevin have had their issues, but [over] the past couple of years things have been smooth between them,” they said. “Britney feels like her boys are both such well-behaved, sweet kids; she knows that she and Kevin are raising them right, and she’s very proud of that.” After Britney completed quarantine, the third insider revealed, she and Kevin immediately went back to their 70/30 custody arrangement. “She saw her kids right away,” they divulged. “She really took the rules seriously because she wants all the time with her kids she can get. Britney loves her boys so much and is at her happiest when she is spending time with them.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Britney Spears’ rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.