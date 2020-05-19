Why Kevin Federline Is ‘Very Thankful’ For Britney Spears’ ‘Kind & Attentive’ BF Sam Asghari

With all the chaos going on in the world, Britney Spears is so glad she has a ‘rock’ like Sam Asghari. She’s not the only one. We’ve learned her ex, Kevin Federline, is so happy that she has a man like Sam.

As the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) begins to wind down in the United States, Britney Spears, 38, will be among the millions looking to get back to some semblance of a normal life. At the center of that life will be her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 26. More than a decade after Britney and Kevin Federline, 42, called it quits, it seems the “Toxic” singer has found herself a man worth marrying – and when/if that day comes, expect K-Fed to be the first one to congratulate the happy couple. Instead of feeling jealous or concerned over Brit’s new boy, a source close to K-Fed tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Kevin is very thankful for Sam.”

“Kevin feels he’s really good to Britney,” the insider tells us, “and he worries so much less about her because of Sam. Sam is very kind and attentive to Britney and is really a stable force in her life.” In fact, Sam has been there for Britney during the coronavirus outbreak. At the end of April, the “Stronger” singer said she was quarantining in Louisiana away from Sam, and “actually lost weight from missing him.” Shortly afterward, Sam joined Britney, and they two have been making the best out of the situation, which has brought K-Fed and Britney’s family some relief.

“Britney’s whole family is thankful for Sam and is in communication with him constantly,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “They really like him, and he cares about Britney so much, and that’s all they could ask for.” That goes double for Britney’s kids, Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13. Jayden, during a March 3 Instagram Live session, said that he likes Sam. “He’s good. He’s nice. He’s a really good dude.”

While Britney has been spending time with Sam, Kevin has “had the boys the majority of the quarantine, the insider notes, mainly because the boys prefer their father’s setup. Despite the distance between them, Britney has maintained contact with them “on the phone and via FaceTime,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in April. The boys are “very active” and “like to play sports and skateboard and do those types of things,” so their father’s place is better suited for that.