See Pic

Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Sam Asghari On Date Night Amidst Jamie Lynn Drama — Photo

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Despite her recent public drama with sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears is living her best life with fiance, Sam Asghari. He shared a photo from their date night on Jan. 19.

Britney Spears enjoyed a date night with Sam Asghari on Jan. 19, and he documented the evening with an Instagram photo of the pair. In the pic, Britney is wearing a white mini dress and red boots. The two are seated side-by-side on a couch with the city in full view behind them via a massive window. Sam has his arms wrapped around Britney and is pulling her close, as she snuggles closer to him. “The world is ours, baby,” Sam captioned the sweet photo.

In the pic, Britney looked unbothered by the recent drama she’s been dealing with due to the release of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, book. Jamie has been on a press tour for the memoir, which came out on Jan. 18. Britney has been keeping up with what Jamie Lynn has been saying about her in the press, and she has made it clear on Instagram that she’s not happy with Jamie Lynn’s account of what they’ve both been through, particularly over the past 13 years. Britney was recently released from a 13-year conservatorship, which was a hot topic in Jamie Lynn’s book and during her public interviews.

While Jamie Lynn has insisted that she’s always loved and supported her sister amidst the conservatorship, Britney has clapped back multiple times. “You can paint it however you like, but dear child, YOU shut me out when I needed you the most!!” Britney claimed. Jamie Lynn publicly begged Britney to take the conversation off social media, but it is unclear whether or not the women have discussed anything privately at this time.

britney spears sam asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the red carpet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See Her Hottest Pics On Her 40th Birthday

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Amidst the drama, Britney’s lawyer sent Jamie Lynn a case and desist letter, accusing the mom of two of “exploiting” Britney for “monetary gain” in her book. The letter also accused Jamie Lynn of “airing false or fantastical grievances” in her book, and claims that statements made in the book are “potentially unlawful and defamatory.” In conclusion, the cease and desist requested that Jamie Lynn stop “referencing Britney derogatorily” while promoting the book, and threatened that Britney will “take all appropriate legal action” if the demands are not met.”