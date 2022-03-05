Britney Spears Glows In Yellow Mini Dress On Vacation With Sam Asghari – Photos

See Pics

Britney Spears Glows In Yellow Mini Dress On Vacation With Sam Asghari

Hello, yellow! Britney Spears absolutely glowed in new photos from her romantic getaway with Sam Asghari, where she strutted her stuff in a yellow one-shoulder mini.

Looks like there’s no trouble in paradise for Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28– only sunshine and mini dresses! Britney strutted her stuff in a new series of Instagram photos from the couple’s sweet getaway, showing off what she called her “yellow hello dress,” in the caption. Rocking a one-shoulder mini in brilliant yellow, complete with a sexy side slit, Britney looked cute and confident, even flashing a sweet, genuine smile in the last shot.

Britney previously rocked the same dress in a video shared earlier on her vacation, where she tried on a variety of her most stylish shoes. Britney and Sam have been enjoying the tropics as a couple since the end of February, in celebration of Sam’s 28th birthday. Britney and Sam’s sweet relationship has been heating up ever since the end of her 13-year conservatorship allowed the pop legend more freedom in her personal life.

Britney and Sam’s relationship has been heating up, with Britney even referring to him as her “husband.” (SplashNews)

But now, things are more serious than ever, and Britney has even referred to Sam as her “husband” in the past, leading fans to speculate that they may have already tied the knot. The duo, never afraid to share PDA, are open about their adoration for each other. Britney’s even said she “wants a family” with Sam in a sweet birthday post, where she further shared: “I want it all with you!” Britney already shares kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Though Britney and Sam may have been born twelve years apart, they haven’t let their age gap stop them from a close and loving relationship. A meet-cute during the 2016 music video shoot for “Slumber Party” clearly wasn’t affected by their distance in age. Furthermore, Sam’s proven he has what it takes to be a good partner to an older woman with an established life. He’s been seen spending time with her sons Sean and Jayden at a Lakers game and an art exhibit, and has even referred to Britney as his “wife.” This couple is the opposite of commitment-shy!