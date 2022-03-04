Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Age Difference: Why The Age Gap Is Not A Problem For Them

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!

Most recently, Sam poked fun at the age gap while celebrating his birthday! Taking to his Instagram on Friday (March 4), the fitness trainer shared a sweet photo album of the pair with the caption, “Wow. 28 and counting. Most of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong.” He went on to say how lucky he is to have such an incredible life with Britney. “I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have,” he added. “Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes. The best Bday getaway with my queen.” Definitely doesn’t seem to be an issue there!

To further prove the age difference has never been an issue for the couple, one only needs to look at when they first met. While filming a music video for her single “Slumber Party” in 2016, Britney and Sam — who was featured as her love interest — had sparks fly immediately. During downtime between scenes, they chatted with each other privately and eventually made plans to see each other on a date. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers in 2017. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.” Obviously, Britney being Sam’s senior by over a decade had no effect on their meet-cute!

Of course, Sam’s affection for Britney’s sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, also shows how the gap in their age is more an incentive than a deterrent. Since the very beginning of their relationship, the Hacks actor has taken quite a shine to Britney’s brood — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2017, Sam accompanied the mom and her two kids to a Lakers game for the first public outing of the foursome. Britney was even snapped giving Sam a big smooch in front Sean and Jayden. And just this past December, Sam revealed he is a doting soon-to-be stepfather, as he had a blast with Brit and the two boys when he treated them to an art exhibit.

It’s safe to say the couple couldn’t care less about the 12 years between them, as both Britney and Sam love, love, love celebrating each other’s birthdays on Instagram! Who could be bothered by age when they keep bringing it up in a public forum! For Britney’s big 40th back in December, Sam shared some PDA-packed snaps to his social media with the caption, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world.” And for Sam’s special day, Britney went so far to say she’s ready to have babies with him! “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much,” the “Till the World Ends” singer captioned a photo on Thursday (March 3). “I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!”