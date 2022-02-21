Britney Spears Reportedly Lands $15M Deal For Tell-All Book After Conservatorship

After a reported bidding war from multiple publishers, the pop star will pen a tell-all memoir detailing the family drama that ensued during her conservatorship.

Looks like Britney Spears will soon be able to add author to her list of accomplishments. The 40-year-old pop star has reportedly agreed to write a tell-all memoir in a landmark deal worth $15 million, according to Page Six. After a bidding war from multiple publishers, Simon & Schuster landed the rights to the book that will cover Britney’s life, including her career, romances and the family drama that ensued during her controversial conservatorship.

An insider told the outlet that the memoir is “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” In case you missed it, the Barack and Michelle Obama inked a deal to the rights of their books in 2017 for a reported $60 million.

Britney is no doubt looking to tell her truth, as she has been mired in accusations and feuds with her family following the end of her conservatorship in November. At the very least, the “Toxic” singer will have a lot to say after she called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for fabricating stories in her blistering memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” released in January this year. The singer went so far as to have her attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister to ask her to not bring up Britney on the book tour.

Pages in the as-yet-untitled tome will also most likely be filled with the drama between Britney and her father Jamie Spears. In January, the global icon filed a lawsuit claiming Jamie took “at least $6 million” from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship, which Jamie was the head of until stepping down in August. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees.

Although there has not been a publishing date announced as of yet, fans might finally get to know the stories Britney has teased of telling when the memoir is out. Back in October, Britney gave a warning of what dramatic tales could come, as she wrote on Instagram, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”