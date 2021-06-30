Jamie Spears Denies He’s Preventing Britney From Marrying & Having A Baby In New Court Docs

In new court documents, Jamie Spears denied many of the allegations that daughter Britney Spears made about his role as her co-conservator during the pop star’s court testimony on June 23.

Jamie Spears, 68, is claiming that he is not at fault for what’s gone on during Britney Spears‘ controversial 13-year conservatorship. In court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by HollywoodLife, Jamie said that he was not involved in the restrictions placed on his 39-year-old pop star daughter under the conservatorship, such as prohibiting her from getting married or having a baby. Jamie instead pointed blame at Jodi Montgomery — Britney’s longtime care manager and temporary co-conservator — for Britney’s alleged lack of freedom. “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,” Jamie said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment, but has not heard back.

During her court testimony, Britney slammed her conservatorship — which her father oversees — and claimed that those in charge were blocking her from getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari or removing an IUD to have a baby. But Jamie claimed in his court docs that he never was involved on placing those restrictions on Britney. He even claimed that he was not preventing Britney from getting married to her former agent Jason Trawick, whom she was engaged to from 2011 to 2013. While they were engaged, Trawick served as Britney’s co-conservator, but he was removed from the role after they split. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Trawick’s rep, but there’s been no response.

In addition, Jamie claimed in the court docs that he “is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her.” He also said he was “greatly saddened” over Britney’s experience under the conservatorship and suggested an investigation be launched into Britney’s claims so the court can “properly determine” if Jodi should be appointed the singer’s permanent conservator. Currently, Jamie oversees Britney’s finances as co-conservator of her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Jodi’s attorney released a statement obtained by HollywoodLife on June 30 on the matter of Britney’s conservatorship. The statement said that Jodi “has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.” Jodi’s attorney added that Jodi does not control Britney’s financial assets but is “ready, willing, and able” to help Britney if she wants any issue brought up. The attorney also claimed that Britney being able to marry or have a family are “unaffected by the conservatorship.” The statement added: “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

Britney spoke in court on June 23 and pleaded with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to end her 13-year conservatorship. Britney compared her forced work under the conservatorship to sex trafficking and said she would like to “sue” her family and management team if able to. She also said that Jamie “loved” having control over her. “I am traumatized. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane,” she said.

Both Jamie and Britney’s mom Lynne Spears released statements through their attorneys after the singer’s comments to the judge. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen read in a statement, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, reportedly claimed she was a “very concerned mother” after the hearing.