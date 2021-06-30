Breaking News

Jamie Spears Denies He’s Preventing Britney From Marrying & Having A Baby In New Court Docs

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

In new court documents, Jamie Spears denied many of the allegations that daughter Britney Spears made about his role as her co-conservator during the pop star’s court testimony on June 23.

Jamie Spears, 68, is claiming that he is not at fault for what’s gone on during Britney Spears‘ controversial 13-year conservatorship. In court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by HollywoodLife, Jamie said that he was not involved in the restrictions placed on his 39-year-old pop star daughter under the conservatorship, such as prohibiting her from getting married or having a baby. Jamie instead pointed blame at Jodi Montgomery — Britney’s longtime care manager and temporary co-conservator — for Britney’s alleged lack of freedom. “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,” Jamie said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment, but has not heard back.

Jamie Spears
Lynne and Jamie Spears (Photo: Shutterstock)

During her court testimony, Britney slammed her conservatorship — which her father oversees — and claimed that those in charge were blocking her from getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari or removing an IUD to have a baby. But Jamie claimed in his court docs that he never was involved on placing those restrictions on Britney. He even claimed that he was not preventing Britney from getting married to her former agent Jason Trawick, whom she was engaged to from 2011 to 2013. While they were engaged, Trawick served as Britney’s co-conservator, but he was removed from the role after they split. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Trawick’s rep, but there’s been no response.

Jamie Spears court docs
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Over The Years -- PICS

Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999

In addition, Jamie claimed in the court docs that he “is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her.” He also said he was “greatly saddened” over Britney’s experience under the conservatorship and suggested an investigation be launched into Britney’s claims so the court can “properly determine” if Jodi should be appointed the singer’s permanent conservator. Currently, Jamie oversees Britney’s finances as co-conservator of her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Jamie Spears court docs
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

Jodi’s attorney released a statement obtained by HollywoodLife on June 30 on the matter of Britney’s conservatorship. The statement said that Jodi “has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.” Jodi’s attorney added that Jodi does not control Britney’s financial assets but is “ready, willing, and able” to help Britney if she wants any issue brought up. The attorney also claimed that Britney being able to marry or have a family are “unaffected by the conservatorship.” The statement added: “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

Britney spoke in court on June 23 and pleaded with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to end her 13-year conservatorship. Britney compared her forced work under the conservatorship to sex trafficking and said she would like to “sue” her family and management team if able to. She also said that Jamie “loved” having control over her. “I am traumatized. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane,” she said.

Britney Spears
Shutterstock

Both Jamie and Britney’s mom Lynne Spears released statements through their attorneys after the singer’s comments to the judge. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen read in a statement, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, reportedly claimed she was a “very concerned mother” after the hearing.