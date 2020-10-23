Britney Spears ‘Would’ve Had A Baby’ & Gotten Married Already, If Not For Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ makeup artist Maxi alleged that the pop star is being ‘controlled’ in a new podcast interview, calling her situation ‘sad.’

Britney Spears‘ makeup artist Maxi has claims the 38-year-old singer would have had another baby and married boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, if not for her current legal situation. “I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things,” Maxi alleged during an Oct. 22 episode of the Calababes Podcast, going on to compare Britney’s conservatorship to post-apocalyptic series The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We’re talking about some Handmaid’s Tale-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now,” Maxi also claimed. In the Hulu series, based on the book by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, women’s reproductive rights are heavily controlled by a totalitarian government. “[Britney] would’ve probably been married to Sam by now. She would have groups of friends around her,” the makeup artist said, alleging the Glory singer’s situation is “sad.”

Britney is a mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 42. The couple split in 2007 after three years together. Following a public 2008 breakdown, Britney was put under a legal conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears, 68, which was under legal review in August 2020. Her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, has since been named trustee of Britney’s estate. The Crossroads actress now has “more control over her social media” and her situation is “getting better” Maxi alleged. Britney has been active on her Instagram account in recent months, regularly showing off her yoga skills, bikini photos and crop-top outfits.

Britney has been happily dating her boyfriend Sam since 2016 after meeting him on the set of her “Slumber Party” video with Tinashe, 27. Maxi claims the conservatorship made their relationship difficult in the early days, however. “At that time, she was under the conservatorship basically controlled by the father, but even at that time she was able to bring in Sam as a boyfriend,” he also alleged. “Now Sam was put through hell by the father and I can’t detail all the things that he went through, but he went through a lot of hell to even be with her.”