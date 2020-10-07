Britney Spears’ Lawyer Compares Her Current Mental Capacity To A Comatose Patient

Perhaps Britney Spears’ fans fears about her mental condition have been warranted. Her own lawyer says she doesn’t have the mental capacity at this time to even sign legal documents on her behalf.

A big bombshell was dropped during Britney Spears‘ latest conservatorship hearing on Oct. 7, at it came from the pop princess’ own lawyer. Her attorney Sam Ingham had been relaying how the 38-year-old feels about the status of her current arrangement, when he got into a conversation with her judge about whether or not it was “inadmissible hearsay,” TMZ reports. Britney’s team has been requesting on her behalf that she maintain Jodi Montgomery as a co-conservator of her estate and being, along with her dad Jamie Spears, 68.

Even though all of the parties appeared remotely, Jamie’s attorney Lauriann Wright asked that Britney herself make an appearance. “Perhaps it would be best for Ms. Spears to appear so we all know what she’s thinking,” she asked, adding, “We are not trying to force Ms. Spears into court either.” Ingham responded, “I am the exclusive source of information in public pleadings as to what my client wants,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

“The judge asked Ingham if Britney would sign a declaration so there’d be a first-hand account of her feelings. Ingham said Britney lacked the capacity to sign a declaration, and likened her to a comatose patient,” TMZ explained. “He was not saying she is comatose by any means, but he used it by way of example to show she was not capable of signing a legal document. Ingham said even comatose patients can have their lawyers speak for them.”

The hearing was then continued to Nov. 10, but the disclosure about Britney’s mental condition comes after fans have become increasingly worried about the “Toxic” singer. Her Instagram posts have become somewhat erratic, often with reposts of past photos and videos with rambling captions.

Britney appears to be happy at the moment being a homebody at her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion. She posted two different dance videos on Oct. 6, twirling around on the marble-covered floor of the foyer in front of her sunken living room, while wearing a white crop top. She wrote in the caption of the first vid, “I love this song !!!!! I know I’m sweating like no tomorrow …and my HAIR…..well you can see. just a mess !!!!!! That’s what happens when I let go and do what I love,” as she spun around in circles to AWOLNATION‘s 2015 cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “I’m on Fire.”

Megafan @rudybundini commented about the dancing post, “Thanks for being so genuinely you. But we are so worried about you. Please don’t forget YOU ARE NOT ALONE,” while user @abbybuttonn wrote, “y’all i’m actually genuinely concerned for her.” @britneyspearssupport demanded, “FREE BRITNEY” followed by “END THE C0NSERVATORSH!P.”

The #FreeBritney movement has been active for years now, with fans urging the end of the pop star’s conservatorship that began in 2008 following her breakdown the prior year. Her father and and an attorney had been in charge, until Jamie developed serious health problems in the fall of 2018. He still hadn’t fully recovered as 2019 progressed, and that’s when Jodi was brought in to be co-conservator on Britney’s case.

Britney’s longtime conservator Andrew M. Wallet resigned in March 2019 after Britney cancelled her upcoming Domination Las Vegas residency due to her dad’s ongoing health issues. Jamie had been trying to bring Andrew back on as a co-conservator of the star’s finances, but has since dropped that request after Britney’s team said he wasn’t needed, as she has taken a break from her career and the mega-bucks income that comes with it. Despite “#FreeBritney” protests outside her hearings, the mother of two’s attorneys have argued that she’s okay with Jodi being the conservator over her actual being, as well as her personal affairs and estate. Britney has also said via her lawyers that she has no interest in returning to performing at this time.