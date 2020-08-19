Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims They Texted As He Disses Her Romance With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander showed his support at #FreeBritney rally. He dissed her current BF, saying Sam Asghari is ‘not right for her.’

A blast from Britney Spears‘ past attended a #FreeBritney rally outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse where a hearing took place on Aug. 19 regarding her conservatorship. Britney’s first husband Jason Alexander — who she was married to for 55 hours after a Jan. 3, 2004 quickie Vegas wedding, followed by an even quicker annulment — was there to support the singer. He said that the two were in contact the day prior — on Aug. 18 — via text. “She seems well. She’s got good hopes for today, but we’re all curious to see what’s going to happen,” Jason told a fan from the Instagram account @freebritneyla during an Instagram live session at the rally.

When asked if Britney’s longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, is a “good guy” for the singer, Jason didn’t mince words. “No, he’s not the right guy. I think…if you really want the truth I feel like he’s a plant (from her team). Sam, it is what it is. Why did she reach back out to me?” Jason added. Britney and Sam met when the hunky personal trainer appeared in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” He slipped her his phone number on set and she called him back a few months later. They’ve been together ever since. We’ve reached out to both Britney and Sam’s reps for comment on what Jason had to say.

As far as the #FreeBritney movement, Jason says, “She loves you guys. I think it’s what she wants to be saying but is not able to. I think it’s awesome that you guys are doing this. You’ve giving me an opportunity to come out and say something cause I’ve been feeling this way since the beginning. Cause of the annulment and the way that whole situation happened in Vegas. You know, I see how the operation works.”

He said there’s “been a lot of control” involving his former sweetheart when following a 2007 breakdown, Britney’s father Jamie Spears, 68, was named her conservator in 2008. 12 years later, the conservatorship — giving approval to all things involving Britney’s estate, medical needs, financial status, and when she can come and go — remains in place.

Due to poor health, in Sept. 2019 Jamie hired case manager Jodi Montgomery to oversee Britney’s health and affairs starting in Jan. 2020. Britney has requested in legal documents that her father not be reinstated as her sole conservator now that his health is improving. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com, Britney “strongly prefers” that, a “qualified corporate fiduciary [is] appointed to serve in this role” when it comes to her estate and finances, and that Jodi be the permanent conservator over her person.