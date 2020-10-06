Britney Spears Channels ‘…Baby One More Time’ Look With Tied White Crop Top In New Dance Videos

Britney Spears took us back 22 years in time with her latest set of dancing videos! The pop star rocked a tie-front crop top that looked so similar to the one in her 1998 music video for ‘…Baby One More Time.’

It’s almost like Britney Spears, 38, wore that iconic white top “one more time.” In two dancing videos that the pop star shared on Oct. 6, Britney rocked a cropped bardot top featuring a tie on the front. It was nearly identical to the tied white blouse that she wore with a school uniform in the 1998 music video for “…Baby One More Time”!

Instead of dancing to the hit song that made her a household name, though, Britney was grooving to “Addicted to Love” by Skylar Grey and “I’m On Fire” by AWOLNATION. In the video to AWOLNATION’s song, Britney showed off her many pirouettes — and seemingly couldn’t stop spinning! “I love this song !!!!! I know I’m sweating like no tomorrow ….. and my HAIR …… well you can see…just a mess !!!!!! That’s what happens when I let go and do what I love,” Britney wrote in the caption, and added a string of laughing face, lips, ribbon and rose emojis.

The Instagram account for AWOLNATION even left a review under Britney’s dance video! “The helicopter spins (what do I call those???) are perfect with that heartbeat synth !!!! Right on !!!!,” the rock band commented.

As you can see above, Britney was definitely giving us “…Baby One More Times” vibes with her dance outfit! However, instead of a pleated skirt and cardigan, the pop star opted to rock tiny plaid shorts for her dance session. Britney’s always showing off hr footwork — she recently shared a throwback video of herself posing and doing her spins, which she filmed while having a barbecue with her boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier in the pandemic.

While Britney often uses her Instagram platform to show off her dance moves or trips to the beach, she switched it up on Oct. 5 by showing fans what she “really looks like” in comfy clothes and no makeup. Even without filters, the “Oops…I Did It Again” singer looked gorgeous — as always!