Britney Spears Stuns On The Beach In A Sexy Red Bikini — Plus More Of Her Hottest Pics

Britney Spears combined her two biggest loves — yoga and being at the beach — in several sultry photos while wearing a red bikini. We’ve got her sexiest snapshots in swimwear.


Britney Spears has always said that the beach is her happy place, especially when it comes to her beloved yoga practice. While autumn is officially here on the calendar, in L.A. it is still hot and sunny. The singer showed off three Instagram photos on Sept. 23 of her bikini beach body, wearing a sexy red two-piece string number. She used her core muscles to hold her legs high in the air above her body, as the ocean’s waves crashed ashore in the background.

Britney posted several beach umbrella emoji’s in the caption and wrote, “No ….this isn’t  ‘Just a Touch of Rose’ or ‘RED’…it is simply ME … in the most general Britney way !!!,” including a red rosebud as she does in many of her post captions. Roses have been a theme for the 38-year-old on her IG account, as she often posts photos of the flower and even wears them in her hair as a crown. At this point, there have been whispers about a new Britney project called “Just a Touch of Rose,” though fans still aren’t exactly sure what it is yet.

🌸🌼🌸

On July 6 Britney shared an IG video practicing her yoga moves on the beach in Malibu. She told fans, “I am missing this!!!!! There is nothing like yoga on the beach….just the sound of the waves makes me so serene!!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely….we as people are all filled with so much anxiety…..taking a moment to breathe truly helps….just know we are all in this together!!!! Stay strong and GOD BLESS!!!!!!!” with more beach umbrella emojis. Fans went wild for the video, that got over 7 million likes

Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!

When Britney can’t make it to the beach, she’s got a pool at her Thousand Oaks, CA estate. She made good use of it during a warm spring day in May amid quarantine. The “Toxic” singer relaxed on a pool floatie while wearing another one of her chic bikinis. She told fans, “Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless,” while flaunting her super toned body and killer abs.

🌹☕️ 🌹

On Feb. 28, Britney shared another sexy bikini beach photo, but this time she was just soaking in the sun’s rays and not getting her yoga on. She wore her hair up in a white straw cowboy hat, while rocking a blue snakeskin print bikini. She teased tans again with her rose theme, including two rosebuds and a cup of piping hot tea as her caption emojis. While Brit didn’t expose any tea, she sure looked toned, tanned and terrific! No matter what the season, Britney can be counted on to rock bikinis for her fans.