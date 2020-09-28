Britney Spears is hanging on to summer, sharing a throwback video dancing before a backyard BBQ while wearing her favorite low-rise shorts and a ab-baring tank top.

Britney Spears dancing around her Thousand Oaks, CA home’s backyard in a crop top and tiny shorts was her total spring and summer 2020 vibe. While autumn is now upon us, the 38-year-old is still fondly remembering the long sunny days in a throwback dance video. Brit showed off her love of twirling, posing and tugging down her low-rise tan shorts to flaunt her amazing abs in a Sept. 28 Instagram post. The video came from a May 18, 2020 photo session where Britney lamented to fans how much she needed to get bangs in a series of still photos. Apparently her hair drama caused her to break out in a dance as well, which she’s just finally sharing.

In the Sept. 28 Instagram video post, Britney wrote in the caption, “This is from before a barbecue at my house with my boyfriend….sorry @samasghari….gotta dance real quick before we eat,” referring to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. Britney set the video to the White Stripes‘ 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army.” While that’s definitely not a dance tune, the blonde beauty made it her own with her sexy moves.

Right before she shared the dancing video, Brit posted a series of photos of her in the same outfit taken back in May, complete with the identical black choker, white puka shell necklace and heavy eyeliner. “Some throwback shots from this summer at my house!!!! The middle picture is different because I don’t normally post pics of myself fixing my hair!!!!” she told fans

On May 20, Britney posted a photo of herself in the exact outfit of shorts and blue and white tight crop top with a tight bodice and frilly sleeves, telling fans “Today I choose happiness,” in the caption. The “Toxic” singer got into a groove over the summer of finding an outfit she liked — almost always consisting of a peasant crop top and short-shorts — and posting IG photos in it repeatedly over time with different captions that fit her mood.

At one point Brit’s love of nothing but peasant crop tops caused her to clap back at comedian The Fat Jewish — aka Josh Ostrovsky — after he trolled the mom of two over her massive peasant midriff top collection. She shared a video modeling several of her favorite tops and wrote in the caption “This little clip is a message for @thefatjewish….yes I do own a peasant midriff top for every day of the week!!!!” Fortunately Josh is a Britney mega-fan, so the whole thing was in good fun.