Britney Spears' Sons Have A Blast At Art Exhibit With The Singer & Sam Asghari: 'So Much Fun'

Britney Spears
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Britney Spears with kids Teen Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 16 Aug 2015
Britney Spears, Jayden James Federline, Sean Federline and niece Lexie Teen Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 16 Aug 2015
Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline 'The Smurfs 2' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Jul 2013
Britney Spears with her son Sean Preston 'The Smurfs 2' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Jul 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Britney Spears took a trip to a Los Angeles art exhibit with her two sons and fiancé, who appeared to be bonding a lot in Brit’s footage.

Britney Spears, 40, recently spent some quality time with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15, at a Los Angeles art exhibit. The “Toxic” songstress uploaded an Instagram video on Dec. 28 that featured Britney, her sons, and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, having a blast together at the exhibit. Britney sped up the group’s voices in the 2-minute-long video, as they played around on swings and wandered through the exhibit to get glances at the impeccable art collections.

Sam, who popped the question to Britney in Sept. 2021, seemed to be having a lot of fun bonding with her kids. At one point in the video, Sam spun one of Britney’s sons around in a circular spinning chair. The fitness trainer and the pop star also goofed around together while dancing, which one of the boys seemingly recorded for the video. Speaking of Britney’s sons, one of them told their famous mother, “Don’t post any of this,” in the footage, to which Brit said she’d “post my own version.” Britney also jokingly said that her teenage sons were acting like “such turds” during the outing.

Britney captioned her video, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.” It’s not often that Brit posts footage of her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, so it was a welcome surprise for fans to see them pop up on her Instagram page. It was also exciting to see how much Sam was enjoying spending time with his future step-sons.

Britney Spears & her sons
Britney Spears & her sons (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari -- See Pics Of The Couple

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Not long after Britney got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sean and Jayden are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother having a child with Sam, which she’s hinted at wanting to do now that her conservatorship is over. “They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.”