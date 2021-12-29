Britney Spears’ Sons Have A Blast At Art Exhibit With The Singer & Sam Asghari: ‘So Much Fun’

Britney Spears took a trip to a Los Angeles art exhibit with her two sons and fiancé, who appeared to be bonding a lot in Brit’s footage.

Britney Spears, 40, recently spent some quality time with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15, at a Los Angeles art exhibit. The “Toxic” songstress uploaded an Instagram video on Dec. 28 that featured Britney, her sons, and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, having a blast together at the exhibit. Britney sped up the group’s voices in the 2-minute-long video, as they played around on swings and wandered through the exhibit to get glances at the impeccable art collections.

Sam, who popped the question to Britney in Sept. 2021, seemed to be having a lot of fun bonding with her kids. At one point in the video, Sam spun one of Britney’s sons around in a circular spinning chair. The fitness trainer and the pop star also goofed around together while dancing, which one of the boys seemingly recorded for the video. Speaking of Britney’s sons, one of them told their famous mother, “Don’t post any of this,” in the footage, to which Brit said she’d “post my own version.” Britney also jokingly said that her teenage sons were acting like “such turds” during the outing.

Britney captioned her video, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.” It’s not often that Brit posts footage of her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, so it was a welcome surprise for fans to see them pop up on her Instagram page. It was also exciting to see how much Sam was enjoying spending time with his future step-sons.

Not long after Britney got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sean and Jayden are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother having a child with Sam, which she’s hinted at wanting to do now that her conservatorship is over. “They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.”