Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Make Out In The Pool On Romantic Getaway For His Birthday

Well, well, well – Happy Birthday to Sam Asghari. As part of the celebration for Britney Spears’ fiancé, the singer gifted her boy with some steamy PDA in the pool.

Needless to say, Sam Asghari loves his birthday gift from Britney Spears. “Island love with the lioness,” Sam captioned the Feb. 27 video. After Britney, 40, took her boy off on vacation in honor of his 28th birthday, it seems that she couldn’t wait for him to unwrap his present. In the short clip, Britney is only seen with her legs and arms wrapped around her future husband as the two passionately make out in the crystal clear waters of a tropical pool. Thankfully, it’s evident that Sam has his swimsuit on, or this video would get taken down for violating Instagram’s terms of services, but what Britney was – or wasn’t – wearing remains a mystery.

Actually, fans could see that Britney continued to sport her engagement ring while in the pool. The sparkler was also front, and center in the video Britney posted to her Instagram on Sunday. “My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday,” she captioned the clip of Sam and her on the plane. In the clip, Sam took Britney’s hand and kissed it before taking a drink of his coffee. “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow the rules,” he wrote in the comments section, referring to her ring. “Also, not use[d] to this bougie ass coffee. I like the economy seats much better!”

Sam got fan talking that he and Britney might have eloped for Valentine’s Day when he referred to his fiancée as his wife. “Women are the most powerful humans on this [earth],” he captioned a Feb. 14 mirror selfie with Britney. Sam encouraged his followers to develop the “ability to listen and agree with your” significant other in the emoji-filled message. “What do they say? Oh… ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ Happy Valentine’s Day, my lioness.”

Britney returned the love when she posted her Valentine’s Day tribute to her boyfriend. “This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him, so I think I will keep him around a bit longer,” she captioned the clip of Sam riding around on a motorcycle from their recent trip to Hawaii. “I mean, he is pretty hot !!!!!”