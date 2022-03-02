Britney Spears Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Sexy Video From Tropical Vacation — Watch

Britney Spears continues her wild & free vacation romp with fiancé Sam Asghari, sharing a sexy video with her fans.

Britney Spears, 40, and fiancé Sam Asghari continue to enjoy their island getaway vacation for Sam’s 28th birthday, and this time, Brit is sharing a creatively edited, fun, and sexy video documenting their time together. In the video, shared with her over 39 million Instagram fans, the “Toxic” singer showed gorgeous views of the undisclosed tropical locale, plus clips of herself lying in a cute dress by a water fountain, rolling around on the beach topless, going horseback riding, and playing with their new adorable white Australian shepherd puppy, Sawyer!

The “Me Against the Music” singer has been documenting various details from her trip, including a Feb. 28 post where she showed off her amazing body while posing oceanside at the beach. Britney smiled seductively at the camera in the oceanside photos, laying on her side in the first pic wearing nothing but a statement necklace and censored her fully-exposed body with jewel emojis. Check out the racy pics here.

The “Circus” singer shared a series of pics in the same post of her posing at different angles, making sure to capture a different part of her stellar bod in each snap. She switched up her poses from lying on her back to her side again to kneeling on all fours. She also stood up for some sexy topless pics, which you can see here. It’s safe to say that Sam is one lucky man!

The pop star definitely feels “Lucky” to have Sam in her life, especially amid the crazy familial drama she endured after her father Jamie Spears put her under a restrictive conservatorship and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears wrote about Brit in her memoir without her permission. “Britney has appreciated Sam more than ever and he has really been there for her in every way,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her,” our source continued. “He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he’s there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She’s in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her.”