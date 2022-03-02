Watch

Britney Spears Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Sexy Video From Tropical Vacation — Watch

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Britney Spears continues her wild & free vacation romp with fiancé Sam Asghari, sharing a sexy video with her fans.

Britney Spears, 40, and fiancé Sam Asghari continue to enjoy their island getaway vacation for Sam’s 28th birthday, and this time, Brit is sharing a creatively edited, fun, and sexy video documenting their time together. In the video, shared with her over 39 million Instagram fans, the “Toxic” singer showed gorgeous views of the undisclosed tropical locale, plus clips of herself lying in a cute dress by a water fountain, rolling around on the beach topless, going horseback riding, and playing with their new adorable white Australian shepherd puppy, Sawyer!

The “Me Against the Music” singer has been documenting various details from her trip, including a Feb. 28 post where she showed off her amazing body while posing oceanside at the beach. Britney smiled seductively at the camera in the oceanside photos, laying on her side in the first pic wearing nothing but a statement necklace and censored her fully-exposed body with jewel emojis. Check out the racy pics here.

The “Circus” singer shared a series of pics in the same post of her posing at different angles, making sure to capture a different part of her stellar bod in each snap. She switched up her poses from lying on her back to her side again to kneeling on all fours. She also stood up for some sexy topless pics, which you can see here. It’s safe to say that Sam is one lucky man!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari (Tinseltown/Shutterstock).

Related Gallery

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari -- See Pics Of The Couple

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The pop star definitely feels “Lucky” to have Sam in her life, especially amid the crazy familial drama she endured after her father Jamie Spears put her under a restrictive conservatorship and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears wrote about Brit in her memoir without her permission. “Britney has appreciated Sam more than ever and he has really been there for her in every way,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her,” our source continued. “He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he’s there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She’s in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her.”