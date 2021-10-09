See Pics & Video

Sam Asghari Surprises Fiancée Britney Spears With Adorable Puppy Porsha — Watch

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share new video and pics of the sweet new pooch, which he called ‘the newest member of our family.’

Britney Spears, 39, has a new pet to know and love! The singer’s fiance Sam Asghari, 27, shared the joyous news that he surprised her with a dog in an Instagram post on Oct. 8. The post included a video clip and two pics of the adorable pooch, including one of his paw on Sam’s hand, as the hunk played with him and pet him while wearing a green sleevess top and blue baseball cap.

“Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha #doberman #homesecurity, Sam captioned the post. Once it was shared, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with congratulatory messages that also compliment the gorgeous animal.

“So happy Britney has Sam in her life and now Porsha 💛💛💛, one fan wrote, referencing the new addition’s name. “So cute,” another wrote while others called Sam “a good guy” for giving the “Sometimes” crooner another thing to smile about.

In the video that had fans swooning, Sam also introduced Porsha to the world by saying a few words. “Her name is Porsha and she’s meant to unconditionally love you and is going to be trained to protect you from any motherf***** that comes around you with bad intentions,” he cheekily said as Britney filmed him.

Sam and Britney’s happy news about their new dog comes after she had some issues with her other two dogs. It turned out her housekeeper ended up taking the two dogs to the vet because she felt they were being neglected and Britney didn’t get them back until two weeks later.

In addition to her happy news about her new dog, Britney and Sam are still celebrating the news that her her dad Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship. The lovebirds have been sharing posts that show how they’ve been spending some quality time since then, including a recent clip that had them indulging in desserts while aboard a private jet.