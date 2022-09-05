Kevin Federline Explains Why He & Son Jayden, 15, Gave Interview About Britney

After a very public feud erupted between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears following his interview criticizing her parenting of their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, the former backup dancer finally revealed why he chose to do it in the first place. During a segment on 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday (September 4), Kevin said he finally broke his silence because he wanted to “set the record straight.”

“I spent the better part of my adult life turning the other cheek in response to attacks on me,” he began. “When our children are attacked, I found the need to set the record straight to be overwhelming. I want my sons to have the closest to a normal life that they can possibly have. It will make them better people.”

The father of say went on to say he does believe the two teens can still have a “normal life”. He added, “They see me so they know if they really want to get away, they know how to get away.”

At the moment, Sean and Jayden’s life definitely appears a little more unusual than most teenagers’. Their parents have been battling after Kevin criticized her parenting in an interview for ITV, where he claimed their sons have decided not to see their mother. Britney shot back on Instagram, writing, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Kevin also claimed Britney’s recent provocative selfies on social media were a large part of the issue, calling it “tough” for the boys, especially since they are of high school age. Britney referenced those comments by adding, “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

In the ITV interview, Jayden stressed there was “no hate” between the boys and their mother, but he admitted that ‘it will take a lot of time and effort’ to repair their fractured relationship.” The teenager added, “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Another huge takeaway from the bombshell interview: Jayden revealed that he looks toward his mom as an example for what he wants in his future. “I want to figure out something that I can do with my future so that I can do something like she did.”