Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Sweetly Sings To Her On Her 41st Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Dear Baby’

Let them eat cake – birthday cake that is! Britney Spears took to Instagram on Dec. 2, to celebrate her 41st birthday while her husband Sam Asghari, 28, sang her happy birthday. “My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f******g smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!!”, the hitmaker captioned the adorable video. In the clip, Sam was seen putting candles on a white birthday cake, while a pink cake featured a champagne bottle inside in the background.

Hours before the video was shared, Sam took to his Instagram Story to show that he was shopping for Britney’s birthday cake. “Thank you @sweetladyjanebakeries,” he captioned the post along with a cake emoji. Many of the Britney Army fans took to the comments to express concern for the 41-year-old, as she had not mentioned her birthday all day after posting seemingly bizarre posts just hours before. “Soooooo she’s not in her own birthday video?”, one follower wrote, while another added, “That voice doesn’t sound like Britney.” However, the “Hold Me Closer” singer did note that she was “sick with the flu” in her caption, as mentioned above.

Brit’s post comes just two hours after she shared a photo of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, along with a strange caption given that the sisters have been in an longstanding feud. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”, the mom-of-two captioned the post. JL rocked a floral blouse and daisy duke shorts while playing the guitar in the photo.

Of course, Britney’s 41.6 million followers were shocked by the post, given that the blonde bombshell has spoken publicly about her and JL’s estranged relationship. “Really? On your bday we have pictures of your marriage and sister? What about YOU? How was your day?? How are you feeling??”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “Am I the only one confused?” However, a separate fan took to the comment to come to Britney’s defense. “Britney deserves the right to have a change of heart. Family is family, and the truth is, none of us have the right to police how she copes with her past traumas, whether that looks like anger and hurt or support and forgiveness,” the fan commented.

Despite the confusing posts for the Britney Army, some celebrities chose to focus on the pop icon’s birthday, including her longtime friend Paris Hilton, 41. The media personality took to Instagram on Dec. 2 to share a loving birthday video for Britney. “Happy birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you after over two decades of friendship! Thank you for being such an incredible friend with the most beautiful soul. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”, the DJ wrote. Some of the content in the post included a video from Britney’s wedding, a throwback photo of the two beauties at the club, and several throwback selfies of Britney and Paris.