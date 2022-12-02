Britney Spears Gushes Over ‘Brave’ & ‘Inspiring’ Sister Jamie Lynn Despite Longstanding Feud

Britney Spears took to Instagram on her 41st birthday to share a strange post about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, amid their longstanding feud, leaving many of her fans confused. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”, the mom-of-two captioned the post. In the snapshot, Jamie Lynn was pictured playing the guitar in a pair of daisy duke shorts and a floral blouse.

Since the “Gimme More” songstress has been very vocal about her strained relationship with Jamie Lynn, the heartfelt message came as a bit of a shock to the Britney Army. As a result, many of Britney’s 41.6 million followers took to the comments section to express their concern. “Welcome to the circus… where is Britney? #JusticeForBritney,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Nah this ain’t britney.” Other admirers agreed that they didn’t believe the 41-year-old wrote the post. “Wait what?”, a separate user added, while one commented, “I’m confused.”

While Britney gushed over her younger sister, she also shared a throwback photo from her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. “The man I married !!! I’m so blessed !!!”, Brit captioned the sweet photo. Many of her fans took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday, while others were not happy that she was posting about him on her special day. “talking about him on your birthday okay,” one user penned, while another added, “He’s the lucky one!” Of course, many of her followers simply wished her well with one adding, “Queen so happy for you.”

Brit’s post about Jamie Lynn also comes just over a week after the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations. “So much to be grateful for happy thanksgiving,” she captioned the family group photos. The famous sisters’ have had a public feud for quite a while now, as it’s been almost a year since JL took to Instagram asking her older sister to give her a phone call following Britney’s letter. “Britney — just call me,” the since-deleted post read. “I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.” Interestingly, Jamie Lynn has not responded to Britney’s Dec. 2 post as of this writing.

The hitmaker’s cryptic post also comes one month after she publicly apologized to JL’s former costar Alexa Nikolas, 30, for previously “yelling” at her during Jamie Lynn’s time on Zoey 101. “It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business,” the “Hold Me Closer” singer began. “I know it’s 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me … I know it still matters,” Britney added. “Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!” Despite the mother-of-two being the main character on the show, she has not appeared to comment on this matter publicly as of this writing, either.