Britney Spears Appears To Apologize To Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Co-Star Alexa Nikolas

Britney Spears, 40, took to Twitter on Nov. 3, to seemingly apologize to Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas, 30, for an incident that occurred between them while Alexa was on the show with Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 31. “It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business,” the “Hold Me Closer” singer began. “I know it’s 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me … I know it still matters,” she wrote. “Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!”

The pop icon then went on to write that she approached the child actress in the manner that she did because she was being told that Jamie was being “bullied” on the set. “The assistant director and my mom [Lynne Spears] included in the room were just silent,” Britney added. “My sister was literally like my daughter growing up … so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!” In addition, the blonde bombshell added that she believes her mom should’ve intervened. “…referring to my mother who should have immediately stepped in and took over the situation,” she penned.

Although she did not name Alexa specifically, the mom-of-two made it clear she was still sorry for the past. “The way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your a** !!!”, the legendary songstress concluded. The Twitter post comes two days after Alexa appeared on the former Disney star Christy Carlson‘s podcast, Vulnerable, on Nov. 1. During the interview, the former Nickelodeon actress opened up about the vicissitudes that took place on the set of the hit TV show Zoey 101. She also addressed that Britney apologized for “yelling” at her at the time.

She shared that the talent coordinator allegedly told her mom that she was needed at the makeup and hair trailer, only to be taken to meet with Jamie and Britney behind closed doors. “Britney is an amazing person and she has apologized to me,” Alexa began. “So Britney Spears has apologized but Nickelodeon hasn’t.” Alexa added that she thought Britney wanted to “step in and mediate” and thought that her “pop icon” was coming in to “save the day.” When Alexa, who played Nicole on the show, entered the trailer, she claimed that Jamie “ran” to the back of the trailer, and Britney then began “yelling” at her. “Either way it wasn’t OK because I was a 12/13-year-old, but in retrospect knowing the dynamic that was at place for her [the conservatorship], of course that’s what ended up happening,” she shared.

Following Britney’s public apology, Alexa took to Instagram on Thursday evening to thank the star for her statement. “@britneyspears I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you. You have always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old,” Alexa’s caption read. “You have healed so many childhood wounds for me as an adult. Your voice is POWERFUL. Beyond. I hope you always know that. This is honestly one of the kindest things anyone has ever done for me. We forget as a society how much support and love impacts us.”

The former child actress closed out her message by telling Britney that she will continue to show her daughter how Britney is a role model. “Thank you for this. I can’t wait to show my daughter Nova what an inspiration you are now and forever. Love you. You deserve the best. that’s all for now. Thank you. Oh and @nickelodeon can kiss my a**,” her captioned concluded. Alexa is the mother to one child, Nova, 1, who was born in 2020. She was previously married to the singer Mike Milosh from 2012 to 2016.