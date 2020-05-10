Happy Mother’s Day: 23 Photos Of Celeb Moms Bonding With Their Adorable Kids

Happy Mother’s Day! In honor of the holiday, we’re looking back at celebrity moms spending time with their kids while out and about over the years.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to take a step back and honor all the moms in our lives, and we’re doing just that with our favorite celeb moms! There are tons of amazing celebrity moms out there, and while some of them make a point to avoid the paparazzi when out with their children, many others are photographed out and about with their kids quite often. Angelina Jolie has six kids, and she loves taking them on outings to toy stores, clothing stores, restaurants and more. Photographers catch the actress out with her kids on the regular — whether it’s all of them together at once, or special bonding moments wth just one kids at a time.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of moms in the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, all have at least one kid, and they’ve taken the MOST adorable photos while out with their babies. Kourtney and Kim are often herding their multiple kids around LA, and they do a great job at keeping them all close by as cameras are constantly flashing. Khloe and Kylie are constantly sharing pics of their little girls, True Thompson and Stormi Webster, on social media, but they’ve also been caught out and about with the toddlers by the paparazzi, as well.

Chrissy Teigen may get quite raunchy and NSFW on her Twitter, but at the end of the day, she’s a doting and dedicated mom, as well. We’ve seen her out with her kids, Luna and Miles Stephens, quite a bit, and their family outings are always the cutest.

There are PLENTY more where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out tons of cute photos of celebrity moms, like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and MORE doting on their little ones.