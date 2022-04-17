Sexiest Celebrity Performance Looks At Coachella: Beyonce & More

Every year, celebrities show up to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA wearing some of the wackiest and wild looks we’ll see all year. While eyes are definitely always on the style of the event’s attendees, there’s also major attention on the performers at the event, as well. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the biggest names in music take the stage in the desert, and when it comes to the ladies, they always bring their A-plus style game to the show.

Beyonce

Let’s be real, Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance will go down in history. She even filmed an entire documentary about how much work went into getting ready for the performance, as she took the stage less than one year after giving birth to TWINS. Needless to say, Beyonce looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a number of different looks onstage. Here, she slays in a pair of daisy dukes, paired with a yellow bodysuit and cropped sweatshirt. She completed the look with fringed boots and her hair in her signature curls.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves brought country music to Coachella in 2019, and she looked the part. The singer wore a bodysuit with a caped dress draped over her shoulders and cascading down her back. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with chunky jewelry to complete the look. While her guitar was front and center during her performance, it certainly didn’t take away from her amazing ensemble.

Lizzo

Lizzo looked like a total boss babe while performing at Coachella 2019. The singer wore a one-legged, red bodysuit, which featured a plunging neckline that had sheer fabric across her chest. She even wore red eyeshadow to match the outfit, which was paired with comfortable sneakers so she could move around the stage freely.

