Drake Congratulates LeBron James On Breaking NBA Record While Surrounded By Girls In The Club

“LeBron [James], what a legendary night in NBA history,” Drake’s video message to LeBron began. You’re breaking the all-time scoring record. And to honor that, I had to come back to the place that it all started: Akron, Ohio.”

He continued, “Every journey has its beginning.” Suddenly, the basketball gym backdrop falls behind Drake, revealing that he’s in a club surrounded by women.

Drake turned around and then looked back at the camera. “I lied. I lied to you. I’m actually still at the club in Miami, but all the girls say congrats.” Drake motioned for the ladies to say their congrats. “Congrats, brother. Sorry… sorry,” he added.

LeBron further solidified his place in NBA history after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the Los Angeles Lakers game against Oklahoma City Thunder. The 38-year-old basketball star surpassed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s 39-year record of 38,387 points by scoring his 38,388th point during the February 7 game.

As soon as LeBron broke the record, Kareem stood up and clapped for LeBron. The game came to a standstill with just 10 seconds left after LeBron made history. He was immediately surrounded by his wife, Savannah, and all three of their kids as they took in this incredible moment. Celebrities like JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, Usher, Denzel Washington, and Lisa Rinna were on hand to watch LeBron’s record-breaking night unfold.

During a special presentation, Kareem handed over a basketball to LeBron, passing the all-time scoring baton to him. LeBron, with tears in his eyes, and Kareem hugged in the middle of the Lakers court in front of thousands of fans.

“I had a moment when it happened, and I embraced that moment,” LeBron said after the game, according to AP. “Seeing my family and friends, the people that’s been around me since I started this journey to the NBA, definitely very emotional right there. Just a kid from a small town in Ohio. I had a moment there, but I don’t think it’s really hit me, what just transpired.”