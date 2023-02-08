LeBron James Celebrates With Wife Savannah & All 3 Kids After Breaking NBA Scoring Record

The Los Angeles Lakers may have lost their Feb. 7 game, but LeBron James was still the talk of the night. During the game, LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, bringing him to the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list. LeBron became the all-time leading scorer in the 3rd quarter, and took a moment to bask in the celebration on the court. After LeBron made the shot, his wife, Savannah James, was by his side to celebrate, along with their three children: Bronny, 18, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 8. LeBron’s mom was also there for the special moment.

La familia, siempre presente: LeBron James celebró su noche histórica en la #NBAxESPN junto a su madre Gloria, su esposa Savannah y sus tres hijos, Bronny, Bryce y Zhuri. pic.twitter.com/LtrkxE2BjE — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 8, 2023

Kareem, who is now 75, was also in attendance at the game and was one of the first people on his feet to clap for LeBron. The former NBA star held the all-time scoring record at 38,387 for more than 38 years before LeBron broke it on Feb. 7. LeBron needed 36 more points to come out on top, and he ended the Feb. 7 game with 38 points total.

The moment LeBron passed Kareem to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer 👑 pic.twitter.com/dXjDSrNBYx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 8, 2023

LeBron was emotional afterward. “Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd,” he said, per ESPN. “I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot. Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around, seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I’ve cried in 20 years, either in happiness or defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit.”

While Savannah often enjoys the spotlight that surrounds LeBron’s life, she looked prouder than ever of her husband as she celebrated his accomplishment. The two are high school sweethearts, who have been together since the early 2000s. Their first son was born in 2004, followed by a second in 2007, before they finally tied the knot in 2013. After the wedding, they welcomed their only daughter in 2014.