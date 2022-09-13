LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.

His fashion maven wife, 33, wore an elaborate coral hued keyhole gown with ruffle details, as she pulled her hair into an updo, and accessorized with dangling earrings and cocktail rings. And little Zhuri, the baby of the famous fam, wore a pretty, puff sleeved dress in pale pink, as she leaned in to kiss her dad on the cheek. The table spread was impressive too, as it appeared they were just getting ready for a formal sit-down feast including salad, red velvet cake, wine, and fresh flowers to boot! Portraits of Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron’s mother, Gloria were also included.

The stylish pic was accompanied by a feature on the athlete’s domestic life; and Savannah said they’re currently in a “transitional” phase. Bronny is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life” as he attends Sierra Canyon School while Bryce is known as “the mystery of the family.” Zhuri already runs her own YouTube show called All Things Zhuri — and it boasts over 200K subscribers!

As far as playing basketball in high school, Savannah said the progression for her boys is natural. “With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” she told VF. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.” And the family, she said, is “dope.” “Excuse my language,” she said about the photo shoot, “but we a dope family.”