Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out

Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.

Lizzo’s footage wasn’t the only evidence that proved Adele did stay at the Grammys for Harry’s speech. More videos showed that when Adele got up after Harry won, she was simply moving to stand on the other side of Lizzo, as the pair watched the former One Direction bandmate get on stage. Adele smiled and cheered for Harry as he accepted AOTY and gave a humble acceptance speech. So, now we know for sure that the rumors that Adele wasn’t supportive of Harry are just completely untrue!

Here’s Adele being happy for Harry Styles winning album of the year because y’all decided to lie pic.twitter.com/xdQswFGD9C — ³⁰ (fan account) (@sushiforari) February 7, 2023

Fans saying Adele walked out of Harry Styles speech, this is part of the live broadcast shows that’s fake. Please 💀 pic.twitter.com/JektGVO9Hi — Johnny Mata🪐🍷 (@iamJohnnyMata) February 7, 2023

This year’s star-studded Grammy Awards saw so many artists come out as winners, including the ones who lost AOTY to Harry. Adele won for Best Pop Solo Performance and Lizzo won for Record of the Year, and they were both so happy for each other. The duo took selfies and danced at their table all night long, which the fans absolutely loved. Adele and Lizzo even snapped a selfie of themselves just as Beyonce, 41, made Grammy history and won the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, making her the person with the most Grammys of all time.

Adele and Lizzo did get to meet Bey at another point in the award show. Lizzo shared a photo of herself and Adele with the “Break My Soul” singer on her Instagram. All three women looked absolutely gorgeous at the Grammys. Talk about an iconic trio!