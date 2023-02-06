Harry Styles’ Former One Direction Bandmates Show Him Love After Album Of The Year Grammy Win

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards proved to be a night of success for “As It Was” hitmaker Harry Styles, 29, who was awarded two trophies on Feb. 5! That evening, Harry’s former One Direction bandmates took to social media to congratulate their buddy on his success, including Liam Payne, 29, and Niall Horan, 29. “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations,” Liam captioned a black-and-white snapshot of Harry holding his Grammy.

Meanwhile, Niall shared a photo of the TV screen with the Don’t Worry Darling star winning his award. “very proud @harrystyles,” he captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. Interestingly, the other band alums Zayn Malik, 30, and Louis Tomlinson, 31, have yet to post something on social media in regards to Harry’s wins last night. The Album Of The Year winner has also not yet taken to social media to discuss his wins.

During Sunday’s show, not only did Harry win Album Of The Year for Harry’s House, as mentioned above, but he also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for the same project! “S***. Well, s***!”, the pop sensation began during his acceptance speech. “I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these. This is really really kind.” Towards the end of his speech, Harry added that, “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” Despite his gratitude, his last statement resulted in a media frenzy over what that exactly meant.

Many people online were rooting for the other nominees including Beyonce, 41, and Bad Bunny, 28, who were also nominated for Album Of The Year. “As it always was I guess,” one viewer wrote, while another chimed in, “Harry Styles saying people like him don’t win very often. Meanwhile, there are watch parties in Puerto Rico rooting for Benito [Bad Bunny] to win the first-ever Puerto Rican Album of the Year at the Grammys. El chiste se cuenta solo.” Finally, a separate online Grammy viewer pointed out Beyonce and rapper Kendrick Lamar‘s loss during Black History Month. “not beyoncé and kendrick losing album of the year to harry styles during black history month???”, they wrote.

Despite the above commentary, many of Harry’s fans took to Twitter to defend his win and speech. “I thought he meant…he’s a lad from a small town in England…where people are working class non celebrities…imo,” one person tweeted, while another added, “He seems genuinely nice.” Harry’s two wins last night brings him up to a total of three wins and nine nominations in his career. He first rose to fame during his time with the English boy band One Direction. The group sensation was active from 2010 until they went their separate ways in 2016.