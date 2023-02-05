Harry Styles Nearly Falls During Epic Grammy Awards Performance: Watch

Harry Styles didn’t disappoint his legion of fans when he arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The hitmaker rocked a colorful pair of overalls by Egonlab on the red carpet before taking the stage inside to perform “As It Was”. Even his ex, Taylor Swift, loved the performance, as she was seen standing and clapping when it concluded. But during a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment, Harry also almost fell at the start of his performance, so we’re happy he made it through in one piece (watch that moment below)!

Also shoutout to @Harry_Styles for saving that little stumble down the stage… #Grammys pic.twitter.com/OHJP1Kc2CX — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! 😭 pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023

The former One Direction band member showed up looking every inch the pop rock star as he was nominated for a whopping six Grammy nominations this year for his album Harry’s House, released last May. The polished third studio effort is up for Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House). Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House), and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

The British heartthrob had another very good reason for the Grammy ceremony appearance: his performance! Although Harry was added late to the incredible lineup for the show, he was in very good company, with the likes of Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige and many more stars scheduled to take the stage.

Harry was asked back to perform after his inimitable rendition of “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 GRAMMYs, where he had a little help from Devonté Hynes of Blood Orange on bass. The song earned him his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. One of three nominations he received that year, Harry was also given a nod in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video categories, but lost to Dua Lipa and Beyoncé, respectively.

Meanwhile, Harry has been living the bachelor life following his split with Olivia Wilde. The pair had met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2021, began a low-key romance, battled intense scrutiny amid several scandals and finally went their separate ways in Novmeber 2022.