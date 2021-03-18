Beyoncé & Harry Styles Have An Iconic Moment Together In 2021 Grammys Video — Watch

Beyoncé’s 2021 Grammys recap video contained a surprise: a photo of the record-breaking artist running into Harry Styles backstage at the award show.

Two icons united when Beyoncé Knowles, 39, and Harry Styles, 27, bumped into one another at the 2021 Grammy Awards. A photo of this legendary backstage moment made its way into Beyoncé’s Grammys recap video [SEEN HERE], which the “Black Parade” singer shared on March 17. It didn’t take long for the photo to immediately go viral on Twitter! You can see the picture here.

The Grammy-winning artists appeared to be having an animated chat in the photo. Beyoncé held her hand over her face mask, as though she was laughing or just happy to chat with Harry. Meanwhile, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer looked intently at Beyoncé, clearly engaged by their conversation…or by the fact that he was standing across from the world’s biggest superstar.

The photo was too much for some fans to handle. “HARRY AND BEYONCÉ ?? THE POWER THIS PHOTO HOLDS,” one fan tweeted, while another incredulously wrote, “i cant believe we got harry and beyonce in the same picture??” A third fan asked what we all had on our minds: “oh to know what harry and beyonce talked about.”

oh to know what harry and beyoncé talked about pic.twitter.com/bpJd9NzR7C — kt !¡ (@hrryhigh) March 18, 2021

At least fans supposedly figured out what Harry told Taylor Swift at the Grammys. The spotlight really was shining on the One Direction alum that Sunday night, because a video of Harry talking with Taylor by her Grammys table went viral. Using their lip reading skills, fans deduced that Harry told his ex (who was accompanied by her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn), “Well it was nice to see you Taylor!”

It was a big night for Harry and Beyoncé, and not just because of their chat with one another. Harry won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” (he also had two other nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video). Meanwhile, Beyoncé made history as the female artist with the highest number of Grammy wins EVER.

A #GRAMYs night to remember. 🎶 @Beyonce makes history! Most GRAMMY Award wins of any female artist: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 pic.twitter.com/P5zbK0qIis — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

She has now earned 28 Grammy awards over her lifetime after taking home the awards for Best R&B Performance (“Black Parade”), Best Rap Performance (“Savage”), Best Rap Song (“Savage”) and Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”) on March 14. Beyoncé’ and JAY-Z‘s nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, even scored her first Grammy award at the show!