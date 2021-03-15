Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Prove They’re Friendly Exes As They Reunite & Chat At The Grammys

Haylor fans, rejoice! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had the friendliest of chats during the 2021 Grammys and showed us you can definitely still be friends after breaking up.

Taylor Swift, 31, and Harry Styles, 27, gave Haylor fans what they’ve been waiting years for at the 2021 Grammys. During a moment in between performances and acceptance speeches, Taylor and Harry had a catch-up session. The former couple, who dated for 3 months in 2012, was spotted having a very lively talk at a Grammys table. At one point, Harry cracked one of his gorgeous smiles while talking with Taylor.

During the same ceremony, Taylor was the ultimate good sport clapping for Harry when he beat her for the Best Pop Solo Performance award. Taylor’s song “Cardigan” was nominated, but Harry’s “Watermelon Sugar” took home the Grammy. Taylor later won Album of the Year for her album folklore.

Both Harry and Taylor performed during the 2021 Grammys. Harry kicked off the show with a jazzy rendition of his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.” He made us all drool by showing off his ripped chest in his all-leather ensemble during his performance. He then changed out of his leather look and channeled Cher from Clueless in a plaid yellow jacket along with brown velvet pants.

Taylor took the Grammys stage and performed three songs from folklore and evermore: “Cardigan,” “Willow,” and “August.” For the performance, she stunned in a navy blue and gold floral print gown for his performance. For the rest of the night, she slayed in a multi-colored flower dress.

Until now, Harry and Taylor never had a public convo after their brief romance like the one they just had at the Grammys. They preferred to talk about their relationship through their music. A couple of Taylor’s notable songs that are supposedly about Harry include “Style” and “Out of the Woods.” Harry’s been asked if his song “Two Ghosts” is about Taylor, and he has notoriously been coy about it. After the 2021 Grammys, there’s no bad blood between these two at all. Haylor fans can rest easy now!