Vanessa Hudgens, Hilary Duff & More Stars Channelling ‘Clueless’ In Yellow Plaid Ensembles

Studio City, CA - Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma go shopping with Luca at Target.
Sherman Oaks, CA - Khloe Kardashian channels "The Matrix" while out to lunch with family. Khloe opts for a long black trench coat while filming her lunch for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Khloe met up with mom Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Scott Disick for the meal.
Emily Ratajkowski out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Dec 2017
Gigi Hadid at Haneda International Airport, Tokyo, Japan - 13 Nov 2018
Stars are channelling ’90s with Cher-inspired looks. See Vanessa Hudgens and more celebs sporting yellow plaid items!

It’s one of the most iconic looks of the the ’90s: we’re talking about Cher (played by Alicia Silverstone)’s yellow plaid Dolce & Gabbana suit from Clueless. The fictional Beverly Hills teen dons the two piece ensemble with over-the-knee white socks during a scene with on-screen BFF Dionne (Stacey Dash). “It’s like taking the uniform and twisting it,” costume designer Mona May said of the look back in 2015 — 20 years after the movie debuted. “What would Cher do with a Catholic school girl uniform? Take it to another level,” she explained of her choice.

The fashion moment has remained in the pop culture zeitgeist ever since, with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Hilary Duff and Kris Jenner channeling the look over the years (not to mention inspiring Iggy Azalea‘s “Fancy” video). Take a look at celebs inspired by the unforgettable character of Cher right here!

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa, 32, was having a major ’90s moment on March 3, 2021. The High School Musical alum sported bright yellow plaid pants and black crop top as she visited a senior’s home with her mom Gina Guangco. Vanessa kept the throwback vibes going with her double braid hair style, a yellow Petals and Peacocks bucket hat ($28) and a pair of on-trend combat boots. She and BFF GG Magree posed for an impromptu outdoor photo shoot to show off their throwback ensembles, sharing the Vince Rossi snaps to their Instagram pages.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens steps out in a pair of yellow plaid pants on Mar. 3, 2021. (MEGA)

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, 33, had her own Cher-inspired moment wearing a yellow, plaid button-up shirt. The Lizzie McGuire actress, who at the time had just welcomed baby girl Banks Violet with partner Matthew Koma, was spotted in the look on Dec. 1, 2018 while leaving a Studio City area Target store. She held her son Luca‘s hand as they made their way through the parking lot, also showing off her black skinny jeans, Gucci’s quilted leather bag ($1,200) and gold bracelets.

Hilary Duff & Son At Target In Studio City, CA on Dec. 1, 2018
Hilary Duff holds hands with her son Luca, as they exit a Target store in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 1, 2018. Her boyfriend, Matthew Koma was also present during the shopping trip. (BACKGRID)

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, 64, likely saw Clueless a number of times thanks to daughters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, who would have been teenagers back in ’95. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star implemented the yellow plaid look with a signature blazer by Italian designer by Sara Battaglia. She stepped out in the single-breasted cape jacket while shooting her E! reality series in Sherman Oaks, California on November 30, 2018. The self-proclaimed ‘mom-ager’ paired the eye-catching piece with a fitted pair of leather leggings, boots, a black Fendi bag and oversized black sunglasses.

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner wear a yellow blazer by Sara Battaglia in 2018. (MEGA)

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, is always a trail blazer when it comes to fashion trends. The Inamorata designer went head-to-toe yellow plaid for dinner back on Dec. 3, 2017, giving us all the “Cher” vibes. She rocked the strapless “Lucy” top and cropped “Morgan” pant by designer Miaou for the night out, accessorizing with a The Kooples “Iconic Emily Mini Bag” and Stuart Weitzman’s signature “Nudist” sandals. She also added a pair of celeb-fave Jennifer Fisher earrings to complete her sexy look!

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a yellow plaid ensemble by Miaou in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, 25, paid homage to her birth year with this one. The super model is a 1995 baby, just like the Amy Heckerling directed Clueless! She wore a yellow plaid jacket by Storets when she touched down in Tokyo, Japan back on Nov. 13, 2018 ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Gigi looked cozy and relaxed as she made her way through the airport after a long haul flight, also rocking a pair of black Vector leggings, a Reebok t-shirt, white sneakers and a white handbag. She held onto a bouquet of flowers as she strolled through the building, happy smiling for fans despite the unavoidable jet lag!

Gigi Hadid lands in Tokyo, Japan for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a Storets jacket. (Shutterstock)

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, 25, had her own on-stage Cher moment in 2018’s Clueless musical when she brought the beloved character to the stage! The show played at New York City’s Pershing Square Signature Center from Dec. 2018 through Jan. 2019 — but ahead of the highly anticipated debut, she gave fans a little sneak peek! The blonde posted a photo of herself wearing a  identical replica of Cher’s yellow plaid mini skirt and matching blazer, and looked just like Alicia back in 1995.