Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Clueless’ In Yellow Plaid Pants & Crop Top Visiting A Senior’s Home — See Pics

She also opted for a pair of gold earrings and a long gold necklace with a delicate pendent. The outing came just weeks after The Princess Switch star officially confirmed she was dating Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker. The 24-year-old MLB player kissed the actress in the sweet pic, which she captioned, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Vanessa rocked a black and white Louis Vuitton bucket hat along with a nude tank top and a matching cardigan. Her new beau, who was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2014, wore a black hoodie and a backwards cap in the Valentine’s Day snap.

Many of her former HSM co-stars took to the comments section of the snap. “MO’MYGOD happy for your happy,” Monique Colemen wrote, while Bart Johnson, who played Zac Efron‘s character’s dad commented, “Well this is adorable.” Vanessa’s pal Sarah Hyland also wrote, “YASSSSSSSS,” while new mom Sophie Turner commented, “Yes yes yes yes.” Cole’s MLB team also posted a hilarious meme, referencing a scene from High School Musical 2 when Troy gives Gabriella a “T” necklace.