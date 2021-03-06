Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Clueless’ In Yellow Plaid Pants & Crop Top Visiting A Senior’s Home — See Pics
‘High School Musical’ alum Vanessa Hudgens has stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a 90s-inspired ‘fit with long pigtails and a yellow bucket hat.
Vanessa Hudgens, 32, looked like she had just stepped off the set of the iconic ’90s film Clueless when she was seen rocking a yellow plaid ‘fit. The High School Musical alum was spotted in Los Angeles on March 3, paying a visit to an aged care facility with her mom. She donned a black crop top with cap sleeves, which she paired with loose yellow, black and white plaid pants. Vanessa accessorized with a yellow bucket hat and black combat boots as she pulled her hair into two long pigtails and wore a black protective face mask.
She also opted for a pair of gold earrings and a long gold necklace with a delicate pendent. The outing came just weeks after The Princess Switch star officially confirmed she was dating Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker. The 24-year-old MLB player kissed the actress in the sweet pic, which she captioned, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Vanessa rocked a black and white Louis Vuitton bucket hat along with a nude tank top and a matching cardigan. Her new beau, who was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2014, wore a black hoodie and a backwards cap in the Valentine’s Day snap.
Many of her former HSM co-stars took to the comments section of the snap. “MO’MYGOD happy for your happy,” Monique Colemen wrote, while Bart Johnson, who played Zac Efron‘s character’s dad commented, “Well this is adorable.” Vanessa’s pal Sarah Hyland also wrote, “YASSSSSSSS,” while new mom Sophie Turner commented, “Yes yes yes yes.” Cole’s MLB team also posted a hilarious meme, referencing a scene from High School Musical 2 when Troy gives Gabriella a “T” necklace.