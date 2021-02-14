Vanessa Hudgens Sweetly Kisses New BF Cole Tucker On Valentine’s Day: ‘Its You, It’s Me, It’s Us’

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she’s dating Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker. She shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her new beau.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, has a new man in her life! The Princess Switch star took to Instagram on February 14 to officially confirm she was dating Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker. The 24-year-old MLB player kissed the High School Musical alum in the sweet pic, which she captioned, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Vanessa rocked a black and white Louis Vuitton bucket hat along with a nude tank top and a matching cardigan. Her new beau, who was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2014, wore a black hoodie and a backwards cap.

Many of her former HSM co-stars took to the comments section of the snap. “MO’MYGOD happy for your happy,” Monique Colemen wrote, while Bart Johnson, who played Zac Efron‘s character’s dad commented, “Well this is adorable.” Vanessa’s pal Sarah Hyland also wrote, “YASSSSSSSS,” while new mom Sophie Turner commented, “Yes yes yes yes.” Cole’s MLB team also posted a hilarious meme, referencing a scene from High School Musical 2 when Troy gives Gabriella a “T” necklace.

The original scene was edited with a picture of Cole Tucker’s face over Zac Efron’s, with a caption that read, “T as in Tucker.” Vanessa’s re-posted the meme to her Instagram Story, writing, “Yep.” HollywoodLife first reported on the pair in November 2020, when Vanessa was spotted hugging a “mystery man.”

They were seen on a romantic dinner date on November 21, as the actress wrapped her arms around him while waiting at valet to pick up their car. Vanessa seemingly hinted that she had a new man in her life when she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself sitting at a table while holding a pink rose up to her face. “Date night,” she captioned the snap, adding a sparkling heart emoji. The pic was posted the same day she was spotted with her mystery dinner date — now, we know her new man is Cole!