Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Low-Cut Swimsuit While Playing In The Snow — Sexy New Pic

Vanessa Hudgens took a break from filming ‘The Princess Switch 3’ in Scotland to throw on a swimsuit and pose in the country’s heavy snow.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, was feeling brave, so she put on her swimsuit and took a photo in the snow. The Princess Switch star didn’t look too warm as she posed in the chic one-piece that featured a deep V-cut and built-in choker, although she was wearing other pieces that were more weather-appropriate for Scotland: a long black puffer coat and the lime green “Moon Boot,” which is coming soon to the public (a pair retails for $125). The boots color-coordinated with the actress’s bright green headband.

Vanessa shared a photo of her hybrid summer-winter ensemble on Feb. 9 and wrote, “I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow.” The actress was giving credit to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders (AKA Golden Barbie), who recently posed in only a black bikini and Moschino‘s “Down Jacket Macro Biker” coat on a pair of skis at a snow slope.

Winter time hasn’t stopped a slew of celebrities from rocking bikinis, since many of them have had the luxury to escape the U.S. and travel to warmer destinations like Turks and Caicos. Like Vanessa, though, a few have braved wearing swimwear in the snow, like Elizabeth Hurley!

Vanessa, however, has been more than happy to spend time in the snow rather than by the beach. She has been filming The Princess Switch 3 in Scotland’s capital of Edinburgh since Dec. 2020, and on Feb. 8, the actress’s job took her to the gorgeous Hopetoun House estate right outside Edinburgh. The majestic property was blanketed in “snow snow,” which is what Vanessa called this type of next-level snowfall.

The High School Musical alum has also been happily updating her Instagram with photos of her winter outfits in Scotland (like the post above). Vanessa knows how to turn a business trip into a pleasure trip! It has been widely reported that The Princess Switch 3 will be released around the holiday season in 2021.