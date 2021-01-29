Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Sizzles In Beaded Blue Bikini After Wearing Nothing Underneath Fur Coat

In a throwback vacation photo, Elizabeth Hurley wore the prettiest blue beaded bikini that’s on sale for about $137. But ‘in real life,’ she’s in snowy territory…which didn’t stop her from having another bikini photo shoot!

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, is celebrating day two of her “pretend vacation” with a new throwback photo: this time, one from a past getaway to the Maldives. On Jan. 29, the Austin Powers star shared a photo from the pre-pandemic vacation at the Milaidhoo Island Maldives resort, which showed Elizabeth relaxing on a beach coat in a bright blue bikini top embellished with pretty rhinestones. The gems made her hazel eyes pop!

Also featured in the photo was Elizabeth’s bottle of Clinique’s SPF30 sunscreen. In her caption, the model and actress advertised a special deal for the bikini she was wearing, which can be bought through her Elizabeth Hurley Beach website: “Day 2 of my glorious#pretendvacation in the Maldives at @milaidhoo and anointing myself with @clinique SPF30. I’m wearing my favourite bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach and I’m thrilled to tell you that using code EXT30 you can get 30% off all our embroidered styles this weekend.” The bikini set is $196, but with the discount applied, your purchase should come out to a little over $137.

Elizabeth ended her caption by revealing she’s “off to drink a fruity cocktail,” but not in a tropical location like the one pictured above. “In real life we’re expecting a foot of snow,” she added in her caption, since Elizabeth is safely quarantining in London at the moment. That hasn’t stopped her from putting on a bikini, though.

On Jan. 25, Elizabeth shared photos of herself rocking white bikini bottoms and a cozy fur coat…with nothing underneath! Fans raved over the bold post, which The Royals alum cheekily captioned, “How could I resist?”

Of course, there’s not many places Elizabeth can wear her bikini in a city that’s experiencing snowfall. So, she’s been enjoying a “pretend vacation” instead, which began on Jan. 28. To kick off her faux getaway, the Estee Lauder’s global ambassador shared a throwback photo of herself dancing on the beach in a bikini and announced, “I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days.” So, stay tuned for more bikini photos!