Celebs Over 40 Who Still Rock Bikinis To Perfection: Christie Brinkley, Halle Berry & More

Impossibly youthful Christie Brinkley, 60, also appears in a white cutaway bathing suit.
Actress Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston during a holidays in Marbella on Sunday 16 July 2017.
Oscar winning actress Halle Berry relaxes with friends at the beach in Miami, FL on late Sunday afternoon. Halle wore a turquoise bikini with a black coverup as she spends the Memorial Day holiday with friends in South Beach since her ex boyfriend has custody of her daughter for the weekend.
Age is just a number for these celebs! Stars over 40 from Christie Brinkely to Halle Berry and more have shown time and again that poolside attire doesn’t change as you mature and we’re looking back at our favorite stars rocking bikinis over 40!

It might be bitterly cold outside, but these celebs are turning up the heat when it comes to their beach and pool attire! What’s more, the stars are showing that fun, flirty bikinis don’t have to stop being worn by 40. We love to see bold looks from stars we’ve watched over the years, who continue to flaunt their built, toned bodies they have worked so hard to achieve and maintain. What better way to show off those results than sporting a bikini!  

No one rocks a two piece better than Jennifer Lopez, 50. The Hustlers star consistently shows just how proud she is of her fit figure and showed it off once again when sporting a bikini top and high waisted shorts during a Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. As always, J. Lo’s figure was so toned, as she showed off her tight abs and impressive arms while taking in the scene on a Vegas balcony. Of course, the multi-hyphenate talent has worked hard to get the body she has. J. Lo is constantly hitting up the gym and working on toning her bod. We love to see her show off the results in a bikini!

Of course, J. Lo isn’t the only star to rock a bikini past the age of 40. Halle Berry, 53, is no stranger to showing off her impressive figure when donning a bikini. The Oscar winner sported a turquoise two piece with a black coverup while enjoying some low-key time out and about. The actress also wore a baseball cap and sunglasses for her day out and couldn’t have looked better! Halle is always showing her fans the work she puts in at the gym with her Fitness Friday posts. Her tight core is always on display, as she features her rigorous workouts and some words of wisdom to maintain a healthy lifestyle!

halle berry
Halle Berry sported a turquoise bikini while enjoying the sun [SplashNews].
But Halle and J. Lo are in good company when it comes to sporting two pieces after 40. Christie Brinkley, 65, is always model ready, regardless of the occasion. And she sported her model looks for an impromptu photo shoot that featured the “Uptown Girl” in a white bikini and matching coverup! Christie turned the poolside pavement into her own personal catwalk, as she strolled towards the camera in a pair of aquamarine heels!

christie brinkley
Christie Brinkley looked so incredible in a white bikini and cover up [SplashNews].
Clearly, these ladies still know how to work it in their bikinis. And we love to see them flaunting it with a confidence all their own! To see more photos of celebs over 40 rocking bikinis at the beach and pool, click through the gallery above!