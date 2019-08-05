Christie is soaking up the sun this summer, and showing off her amazing body in the process! See her sexy sunbathing look here!

Christie Brinkley, 65, continues to give us major envy! Envy from her amazing summer vacations and her amazing body! She sipped her own Bellissima Prosecco over the weekend of August 3, while lounging on a boat sailing between the Hamptons and Shelter Island in New York. She sunbathed next to pals like Erica Pelosini and looked like she was having the time of her life!

Christie rocked a white bikini on her boat trip, covered by a mesh white dress that was completely see-through. Lounging, she showed off her long legs, and her bright red mani and pedi! She rocked glamorous round sunglasses and had a massive smile on her face. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and it was so pretty blowing in the ocean breeze. This isn’t the first time she’s posted bikini pics on her Instagram this summer — in May, she posed in shallow water wearing a sexy two-piece, and she also showed off a sexy one-piece patriotic look for the 4th of July!

She always looks good! We wish we spent our weekend on her boat! See her gorgeous pics below:

The mom of three has clearly passed on her good genes! Her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 21, is a model as well. In fact, the mother-daughter duo rocked the runway TOGETHER at New York Fashion Week in February 2019 at Elie Tahari’s 45th anniversary show. We were there and they both rocked the runway to perfection! Keep those sexy swimsuit looks coming, Christie!