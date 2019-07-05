Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Incredible In Red, White & Blue Swimsuit While Celebrating July 4th

Christie Brinkley was swimsuit clad as she celebrated the 4th of July with a patriotic one-piece! The 65-year-old stunner looked beyond gorgeous in the festive number as she attended a beach party.

Christie Brinkley got into the fourth of July spirit this year, and looked damn good while doing so. The model proved she’s still got it with an absolutely gorgeous snapshot of herself in a white one-piece with a red and blue belt. At 65, Christie has never looked better! Her festive swimsuit not only had America’s patriotic colors, but it hugged all the right places. The star looked tanned and toned in her mirror selfie, and revealed that the look was for a beach party that night. “Stars and @solidandstriped 🇺🇸🌟✌🏼Happy 4Th of July outfit ! #beachparty 🎉,” she captioned her post.

Clearly, Christie was living it up this fourth of July, because just a few hours earlier, she shared another nod to the holiday. The Timeless Beauty author shared a snapshot of her relaxing in the sun with a straw hat, while wishing her followers a happy holiday. “My preferred fireworks viewing position! What’s yours?” she wrote. “Wherever you may be I’m wishing you all a safe and Happy 4th of July!” she also said. Christie added that the pic was from her recent photoshoot with Social Life magazine.

For the holiday, Christie escaped off to Long Island’s Sag Harbor and judging from her Instagram stories, she had a beautiful day with her family. She shared several snaps of her daughters, Sailor, 21, and Alexa, 33, to her page, and the entire fam looked to be having a ball!

We loved seeing all the fun-filled snaps from all our favorite celebrities this fourth! Other stars who shared memories from the holiday included Drew Barrymore, Farrah Abraham, Chrissy Teigen, and many more. See all of the festive July 4th moments from your favorite stars here!