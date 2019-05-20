Christie Brinkley, 65, Proves She’s Ageless While Sunbathing In Sexy New Bikini Pics

Christie Brinkley, 65, looks half her age in new pics that show her lounging on the beach in a tiny bikini.

Christie Brinkley proved once again that age is just a number when she posted a series of bikini pics that flaunted her incredibly body as she arched her back and flipped her blonde hair back in the sunshine. It’s hard to believe this, but Christie is 65 years old. It seems kind of cliche to say this, but you could easily mistake her for her beautiful daughters, Alexa Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook‘s slightly older sister instead of their mother. Just look at her! She captioned the photo set, which you can see below, “Early Morning Swim.. Fish we’re [sic] jumping, pelicans swooping by and warm Rays of Sunshine… just soaking it all in!” Yes, this is apparently how Christie swims. Celebrities, they’re… not really like us at all, actually.

If you’re just as jealous as we are of her rockin’ figure, Christie told HollywoodLife earlier this year in an EXCLUSIVE about some of her tips and tricks. She values a healthy and wholesome diet about all else. “I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 13 years old,” she revealed. “I have a rainbow diet. The mornings I’ll start my day off with an acai bowl with lots of berries – I change the fruits in the acai bowl all the time… mangos, bananas, raspberries, blueberries. I’ll sprinkle some nuts on it for protein. For lunch I’ll do a nice salad, and for dinner I’ll do lentils or quinoa and sautéed vegetables.”

Sounds delicious! As for exercise, she confessed that she loves to work out at home on a Total Gym machine. But any form of exercise works for her. “It’s been proven that when you stretch and contract a muscle, that’s the healthiest thing that you can do for a muscle,” she explained.

It’s not just Christie’s body that rivals any 20-something; her skin is incredibly smooth and unlined, too. So, how does she get that youthful glow? It’s all about using skincare products with natural ingredients apparently — no facelift necessary. “I think every woman should experience that feeling of looking in the mirror and seeing themselves look years younger,” she said on Instagram. Um, we totally agree.