Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley & More Supermodels Who Literally Don’t Age — Before & After Pics

This isn’t really a throwback for these ’80s and ’90s runway legends, because supermodels like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss have basically looked the same age since NSYNC formed.

Before the era of Kendall Jenner and the Hadids, it was the runway queens of the ’80s and ’90s who defined the term “supermodel.” This title was especially immortalized in the dictionary after Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz posed on the cover of British Vogue in 1990 — that black-and-white portrait solidified their statuses as the “It Girls.” Nearly three decades later, and not much has changed, even for those who didn’t make the group shot.

Take for instance Tyra Banks, 45, who went from model to the face of America’s Next Top Model. On May 8, she returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after first debuting on the seductive cover in 1996. That’s right — even 23 years later, the beauty still did wonders to a tiny string bikini and we’re now checking the time again. Tyra wore just as little at the 2003 Victoria’s Fashion Show, which we compared to her recent appearance at the 2018 American Music Awards in the gallery above — seriously, this supermodel/television producer/actress/everything does not age.

And then there’s Christie Brinkley, 65, who also graced a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover — three, actually, between 1979 to 1981. Fast forward roughly four decades later and the blonde beauty is now a mother of three and has a track record of around 500 magazine covers. The years don’t show on Christie’s face, however: she still sports that same radiant smile and complexion that distracted Chevy Chase’s character on the road in National Lampoon’s Vacation. We proved that she must’ve found the fountain of youth in comparison photos between 1992 and 2018 in our roundup!

Of course, we haven’t forgotten a handful of other legends: Stephanie Seymour, 50 (she just closed out a Versace show on Feb. 22), Amber Valletta, 45 (did you see her at the Met Gala?), Elle Macpherson, 55, Helena Christensen, 50, Paulina Porizkova, 54, Shalom Harlow, 45 and Claudia Schiffer, 48. You can see all their before and after photos in our gallery above!