Tyra Banks, 45, Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini As ‘SI Swimsuit’ Cover Girl With Alex Morgan & Camille Kostek

The 2019 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ cover girls have officially been revealed — Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan are the lucky ladies this year, and they all look INCREDIBLE while covering the mag in their bikinis!

Sports Illustrated has officially revealed the women gracing the covers of its annual Swimsuit Issue: Tyra Banks, 45, Camille Kostek, 27, and Alex Morgan, 29, each star on their own individual covers this year, and they all look beyond incredible. For her cover, Tyra looks ageless in the tiniest yellow bikini EVER. Of course, she’s smizing for the camera, while also showing off beachy waves and an all natural look. Meanwhile, Camille shows off some sideboob in her shot, which features her showing off her profile and flashing a huge smile. Alex, a U.S. soccer star, is flaunting a major six pack for her cover, while wearing a sporty blue bikini. SEE THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVERS HERE.

“The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” Sports Illustrated’s editor, MJ Day, said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story. Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force, and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment. She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

MJ Continued, “Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power — using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay. And Camille Kostek, two years after we discovered her in our annual Model Search casing, marks the launch of a career swimming in potential. These women emulate determination to own who they are and demonstrate how limitless they can be.”

There are 31 other women who also grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year, and MJ said that they all prove that “beauty is synonymous with a lot more than jsut a pretty face.” Tyra previously served on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 1996 and 1997. She was the first African American woman to grace the issue’s cover.