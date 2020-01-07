If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Jennifer Lopez always manages to make working out look sexy & we rounded up her hottest workout outfits that will inspire you to hit the gym!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has not aged a day and that’s probably because she works out constantly. Whether she’s in a red sports bra, bright patterned leggings, or a cropped sweatshirt – JLo always manages to look sexy while working out and we rounded up all of her best fitness outfits, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, that will inspire you to exercise! While JLo is constantly rocking sexy fitness gear, one of our favorite looks from her was the head-to-toe metallic red ensemble that she wore in Miami on December 24. She showed off her insanely toned abs in a Carbon38 Takara Action Bra in Carbon Red with matching high-waisted Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Takara Leggings in Carbon Red. She accessorized her look with a pair of white velcro The Kooples Slick White High-Top Trainers and Gucci Round Gg0061s Sunglasses.

JLo loves putting her abs on display in a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, and another look that was super sexy came on Dec. 21 in Miami. She threw on a pair of high-waisted Beyond Yoga Crushed Velvet Black Leggings with a black Guess the Stripes and Animal High Neck Bikini Top, that covered up her neck and chest. She accessorized with Jennifer Fisher Gold Thread Hoops Earrings, black Quay Hidden Hills Shield Sunglasses, and The Kooples Slick Chunky Black High-Top Trainers.

Aside from her red hot outfit, JLo stepped out in Miami just two days later on Dec. 26 rocking light gray and white patterned Beyond Yoga Drip Drop Leggings with a white Givenchy Cropped Cotton Logo Sweatshirt and her go-to pair of The Kooples Slick Chunky Trainers. One thing we love about JLo is that she always color coordinates her workout outfits and another one of our fave looks was on Dec. 17 when she wore a pair of super shiny metallic Beyond Yoga Dusted Pink Lei Pearlized High Waisted Leggings with a cropped pale pink Niyama Sol Kimono Crop Sweatshirt in Ballet. She accessorized with a pair of oversized reflective Quay x Kylie Hidden Hills Sunglasses and Nike Free Rn Running Shoes in Guava Ice/Rust Pink.

From her sexy animal print leggings to her mustard yellow ensemble featuring bright-colored Niyama Sol Monarch High Waisted Leggings with a yellow Niyama Sol Velour Long Sleeve Crop Sports Top, and The Kooples Slick White High-Top Trainers – JLo has rocked a ton of sexy workout clothes and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!