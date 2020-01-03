Halle Berry, 53, Gets Soaking Wet Inside Her Shower For The ‘First Fitness Friday Of 2020’

Halle Berry’s first Fitness Friday of 2020 didn’t have anything to do with a grueling workout. Instead she got soaking wet inside a shower to show how hot and cold water are both great for our bodies.

Halle Berry‘s last few Fitness Friday videos in 2019 had been about how hard she’s worked to play an MMA fighter in her upcoming movie Bruised. Now the 53-year-old beauty is easing into 2020 with a more relaxed “workout” that anyone can do — a shower! Halle demonstrated by showing a photo of herself in a sexy, wet one piece black swimsuit while inside a shower stall, holding up the nozzle to her face as water came pouring out while pressing her wet thigh against the clear glass.

“Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020! To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind!” she began her caption. “A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety.”

Well, of course everyone loves a nice steamy shower, but her next suggestion is one that may not garner as many takers. “How about a polar bear plunge? A cold shower can be LIFE changing! Cold water tightens the skin and stimulates blood flow, accelerates metabolism, increases alertness and can treat depression,” she explained.

“I love taking a hot steam and then taking a cold shower or bath right after. I challenge you to try this today and see how it makes you feel, and check stories today for a few more of my favorite things in the new year ♥️- Happy Friday!” she ended her post. Hey, if this process helps us look as good as Halle does at 53, it’s worth a try!

Several of her fans are already into the hot to cold routine, with user iamgraceunderfire_2 commenting, “It’s shocking but a good shock!” A woman named zaza_angela wrote, “Love cold shower after some minutes of sauna 🙌 Your therapy freshens body mind and soul 💕.” Halle sold a fan named antisocial.butterfly who told her, “Going to try this…” while user steven.gandolfo cheekily asked sexy Halle, “🔥🔥🔥 Need someone wash ur back?”