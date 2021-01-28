Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Dances On The Beach In A Tiny Bikini In Throwback Vacation Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is ‘fed up’ with being stuck at home, so she’s living vicariously through the vacation pics on her camera roll — and sharing them with her fans.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, is following stay at home orders amidst the worldwide COVID19 pandemic, which means she’s missing out on her usual winter holiday. But, instead of getting down, she’s resorted to reminiscing about tropical vacations past. And, on Jan. 28, she shared a throwback pic to her Instagram page that perfectly captures the joy of being at the beach — and her flawless bikini body.

In the snapshot, Elizabeth can be seen throwing her arms out wide and kicking out her leg, all while wearing a gorgeous gold bikini with matching sunglasses. The white sand and turquoise waters behind her look almost too good to be true. And, while it’s not clear exactly when the photo was taken, it is clear that she looks absolutely incredible.

In her caption, the Austin Powers beauty shared her frustration with being stuck at home. “Pretend vacation! I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days,” she wrote.

Elizabeth has been spending lockdown at her massive estate in the English countryside. Her 80-year-old mother Angela Hurley and her son Damian Hurley, 18, have been staying with her. Luckily, with 13 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a private lake, there’s plenty of room!

The model turned actress, who has been the face of Estee Lauder since 1995, has been keeping her fans entertained throughout the pandemic by sharing plenty of pics of herself in bikinis and lingerie to her Instagram page. But not everyone is a fan of her revealing shots.

Earlier this week she drew criticism from Piers Morgan for a photo she posted of herself wearing nothing but a white bikini bottom and an open fur jacket. The British talk show host didn’t miss the chance to try and take her down a notch.

“What is all this? I call it thirsty and I call it creepy,” Piers said on Good Morning Britain. “Put your clothes on.” He also wondered who took the photos, asking, “Your son? Your 18 or 19 year old son?”

His cutting comments didn’t go over well with Elizabeth and she quickly took to Twitter to clap back.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

“Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother,” Elizabeth wrote, while sharing the images once again. “Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.”

Elizabeth appears to have won the battle with Piers, because he hasn’t responded to her tweet. And she clearly plans to continue showing off her impressive figure, regardless of what the haters like Piers have to say.