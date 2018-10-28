Kendall Jenner is taking pretty in pink to a whole other level! The model arrived at a Vegas Halloween party in a sexy, sheer costume and an epic wig. Take a look!

Austin Powers and Keeping Up With the Kardashians collided on Oct. 27 when Kendall Jenner, 22, showed up to Casmigos’ Vegas Halloween party in a super sexy FemBot costume! Her pink negligee may have been topped with matching fur that also lined the bottom, but the rest of her lingerie was sheer, showing off her toned tummy and lace underwear. Kendall completed the look with furry heels, a teeny purse and satin gloves — but took the costume to the next level with a bouffant blonde wig! The model really didn’t miss a beat and would have looked right at home on the set of the iconic movie. We bet Mike Myers, 55, would be impressed!

But she wasn’t alone! Two of Kendall’s friends showed up dressed as characters from the film franchise, and she posed for pics with the Austin Powers and Foxxy Cleopatra lookalikes. Amazing! The reality looked like she was having the time of her life and was definitely feeling herself, if the Instagram footage of her dancing around in the mirror is anything to go by. And we don’t blame her — she looked amazing in her Halloween costume! Kendall’s wig didn’t last the whole night, though. She shared a shot of it on the elevator floor.

While she was making major statements in a wig and lingerie last night, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, was dressing up in matching costumes with her eight-month-old daughter.

The mother/daughter pair looked too cute cuddled up as skeletons, and the makeup mogul said that they were having a girls Halloween dinner. How sweet is that? Sounds like Kendall and Kylie both had a great time!