16 Stars Rocking Bikinis In The Winter: Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger & More

It might be cold in most parts of the world, but Bella Thorne, Nicole Scherzinger, and more stars have been soaking up the sun in sultry two-pieces! See your favorite celebs rocking stylish swimsuits this winter season!

When it comes to bikini season, some of our favorite Hollywood celebs have proved you can hit the beach and soak up the sun year-round! Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Salma Hayek escaped to tropical locations during the holiday season. The model and actress have been sharing their vacation style in bikini photos on Instagram. From the KarJenner sisters posing in bikinis by their luxurious backyard pools, to Hailey Bieber rocking a swimsuit on vacation with her hubby, we’ve rounded up snaps of stars wearing bikinis this winter. — Take a look!

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne, 23, jetted off to Mexico with her pal Jen Selter, 27, and stunned in a light blue bikini. The actress appeared in an Instagram post on Jan. 8, in which she posed on a wooden deck by an oceanside pool. The former Disney Channel star also rocked a string of pearls, as she swept her fiery tresses back into a top knot.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has escaped the winter chill by ringing in the new year in The Bahamas. The 23-year-old model posted a pic of herself standing by a road on January 8, while wearing a black bikini top and matching high cut bottoms. Stassie rocked a patterned silk scarf, which she wrapped around her head while her brunette tresses cascaded past her shoulders. The social media star also accessorized with a single gold bracelet.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez earned herself a day at the beach after she put on an explosive New Year’s Eve performance in New York City. The “In the Morning” singer, 51, jetted off to a warmer location, where she danced on the beach in a red bikini on January 4. Jennifer, who sported her naturally curly hair and a fresh face, shared the glowing moment in a video on Instagram. She also rocked a custom robe with her famous nickname (JLo) written on the back in crystals.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger stunned in an animal print bikini while jumping for joy! The former Pussycat Dolls front woman celebrated 2021 on a white sand beach, as kite surfers rode the waves behind her, “New year, new beginnings, new day, new chapters, new firsts, new starts, new risks to make, new chances to take! Thankyou God for another year of reNEWal!” she captioned the January 2 snap.

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann, 19, rocked a tiny pink bikini as she celebrated the beginning of 2021! Kim Zolciak‘s daughter held boyfriend Aaron Scott‘s hand as she leaned back and gazed candidly while standing on a sandy beach. “this year has been none the less chaotic and overwhelming , but i learned more about myself this year then ever before. i’m proud of who i’ve become. i learned who i am, and what truly matters most. i’m so incredibly happy,” she gushed in her caption. She paired the string bikini with a matching headband.

Lizzo

Singer Lizzo stunned a multi-colored, fluffy bikini in the middle of winter. The “Juice” hitmaker took to Instagram on January 3 to share a series of snaps in which she laid poolside in the iconic ‘fit. “I facetuned my nipple out and hid it somewhere in this pic,” she hilariously captioned the pic. Lizzo also rocked a matching multi colored jacket and a gold ‘L’ necklace, while her blonde hair was crimped and cascaded down her shoulders.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn has been slaying her bikini looks lately! The Newsroom star is currently on vacation in Mexico, where she rocked a sexy tie dye thong bikini for a snorkeling excursion on Jan. 1. “Fact: it’s really hard to look cool snorkeling,” she captioned one of her Instagram stories, which showed her rocking a pair of goggles as she stepped out of the water. Her tan was also on point as she wore the pink two piece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn)

She was also more than ready to ring in the new year on December 30, when she posted these bikini pics to her Instagram account! The gorgeous The Newsroom alum, 40, struck a pose and looked so relaxed while on her tropical getaway. Olivia sported a string bikini with a white T-shirt crop top. Adding to the look, she wore a sun hat to keep those UV rays out of her eyes. Olivia didn’t even post a caption with her three images, allowing the pics to speak for themselves!

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion topped the charts with her hit song “Body” and has been encouraging women to flaunt their curves, just like she confidently does! The 25-year-old has rocked a few sexy winter bikini looks, including a string lavender two piece on New Years’ Day 2021. “More self love all 2021,” Megan captioned the post, which showed her on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)

She also looked incredible when she took to Instagram on December 29, rocking a sky blue bikini despite the chilly seasonal temperatures. While she penned the phrase, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ it seems Megan is also having a ‘Hot Girl Winter’!

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, 39, brought the ’50s pin-up vibes with a red-and-white gingham bikini and retro sunglasses on Jan. 1, 2020! The blonde kept her hair in two pig tails as she sat on a boat in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Paris looked right at home as she rested her feet on the wheel and looked out into the scenery. “Captain Paris,” she added to her caption.

Cardi B

On Jan. 1, 2021, after celebrating the new year, Cardi B took to Instagram to post a new bikini pic. And alongside the photo, she wrote, “This will be my last week of eating everything I want”. Clearly, Cardi B doesn’t need to go on a diet, but we love that she’s letting herself indulge a bit before taking the deep dive into healthy eating.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, is ending 2020 with a bang! The Red Table Talk looked sensational as she posed in an ice blue bikini in a Dec. 31 Instagram post, showing off her curves and toned body. “I welcome you 2021 with open arms. I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful,” Jada penned in her caption. As always, her makeup and complexion looked flawless along with her blonde buzz cut!

Bella Thorne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Former Disney Channel actress Bella Thorne is certainly no stranger to bikini snaps, but shared a series of new pics while on vacation in Tulum. The 23-year-old escaped the winter chill in favor of the Mexican sunshine, and posed in a pastel green string bikini on December 29. She accessorized her look with jewelry, including a watch, stacked bracelets and a string of pearls around her neck, while her fiery locks blew in the wind.

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, 23, posted a series of red bikini photos on November 18, which were taken poolside at her resort-style $36.5 mansion in ritzy Bel-Air, California. She channeled a Baywatch era Pamela Anderson, and put her golden tan on full display, despite the cooler winter temperatures setting in. “My grinch collection launches tomorrow,” Kylie captioned the IG post, referencing her new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection inspired by the classic Dr. Seuss book-turned-2000’s film.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Supermodel KarJenner sis Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a series of snaps posted to Instagram on October 28. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a blue and green tie dye string bikini, and styled her hair in two long braids, while taking a tip in the ocean. “Jelly got me,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and gold hoops earrings while wading through the clear water.

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid, 24, is known for sporting bikinis year-round, whether she’s enjoying the LA sunshine, or on a tropical getaway. She posed for a happy snap with a pal on October 23, which showed the duo floating in the ocean. The model, and younger sister of Gigi Hadid, wore a white string bikini as she laid back and closed her eyes. Talk about serene!

Hailey Baldwin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Baldwin rocked a black bikini top when she posed for a selfie with husband Justin Bieber. “squish,” she captioned her December 9 Instagram post, which showed her lying on Justin’s chest. The supermodel donned an oversized blue button-down blouse and dark shades, as she sported a bronzed glow, and offered the camera a subtle pout. It’s always summer somewhere!

Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian loves flaunting her bikini body. The 41-year-old rocked what appeared to be a nude bikini while lounging around her backyard pool in Calabasas on November 25. Nevertheless, eagle eyed fans noticed that wasn’t exactly the case — she was actually modeling a velvet underwear set from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collection! The family who promotes each other’s products, stays together!

Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe Kardashian was living it up on her sister Kim Kardashian‘s tropical birthday getaway, as she posed in a bright pink bikini while soaking up the sunshine on a private island. Her long tresses were styled in beachy waves, and she looked totally “at peace” as her caption indicated, while floating in the crystal blue waters.