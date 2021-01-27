Farrah Abraham Looks Like A ‘Baywatch’ Babe In Wet Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms In Hot New Beach Pics

Farrah Abraham looked just like a ‘Baywatch’ lifeguard as she ran down a picturesque beach in Santa Monica, bodyboard in hand. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ alum hit the waves in a matching white tee and bikini bottom.

Farrah Abraham, 29, had a Pamela Anderson moment at the beach in Santa Monica on Jan. 26. Just like the bombshell from Baywatch, Farrah too looked like a sexy lifeguard running through the waves with a bodyboard under her arm. Instead of Pamela’s iconic red one-piece suit, though, the Teen Mom OG alum wore a white cropped tee with matching bikini bottoms for the sunny outing.

In another photo, Farrah glanced back at the camera as she showed her long, silver-toned wavy hair and impressive derriere, which she plumped up with artificial fat injections in Dec. 2019. The MTV star was with a couple friends (who weren’t pictured) amid her beach day, which coincidentally fell on the very same day of the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG.

Farrah was let go from Teen Mom OG in 2017, so she did not join Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie McKee when the moms returned to the small screen for the season premiere on Wednesday night. Farrah once said that she’d only “come back” to the show if “it’s OG all the way” while appearing on Radar Online’s Teen Mom Time podcast in Sept. 2019, in an attempt to shade Cheyenne, who had just joined the show in 2018. Cheyenne, however, wasn’t too irked by the diss. Instead, she was just “not sure why” Farrah had called her out in the first place while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

After Teen Mom OG, Farrah went on to star in another MTV reality television series, Ex on the Beach, between 2018-2019. And, of course, Farrah is as close to her Teen Mom OG co-star as ever: her 11-year-old daughter, Sophie! This inseparable mother-daughter duo, whom fans have been watching since 2009, are often seen hanging out and filming TikToks together (like when they were photographed twinning in lime green coats and matching face masks while walking their rainbow dogs amid quarantine).