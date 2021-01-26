‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Maci’s Son Bentley, 12, Refuses To See Ryan Until He Seeks Therapy

Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, finally put his foot down during the Jan. 26 season premiere of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when it was revealed that he served his dad, Ryan, quite the ultimatum.

If Maci Bookout had her way, we don’t think she’d want Ryan Edwards in their son, Bentley‘s, life at all, but during the Jan. 26 season premiere of Teen Mom OG, she put her personal feelings aside after the 12-year-old expressed interest in going to therapy with his dad. However, based on Ryan’s behavior in this fresh, new episode of the series, that may not be happening anytime soon.

Early in the episode, Maci revealed that her order of protection against Ryan had ended, but she was only conversing with Ryan’s parents if she needed to schedule visits and stuff. To be frank, Maci said she has no interest in speaking to Ryan — and neither does Bentley. At least not until Ryan seeks therapy.

Maci shared that Bentley had recently refused to see his dad until he sought out some therapy to deal with his addiction issues, and it had been several weeks since Bentley served that ultimatum. Yet, Ryan still hadn’t done anything to meet Bentley’s requirement. But maybe that’s because Ryan — and his parents — seem to believe Maci is manipulating Bentley into not wanting to spend time with them. At least that’s what they said during a short chat on their porch during filming.

Meanwhile, COVID doesn’t seem to be benefitting Amber Portwood‘s new romance. She was seen struggling with her long distance relationship with Dimitri when he started becoming too possessive. Because they hadn’t seen each other in several months, he had become extremely jealous. He’d text and call her endlessly, and in the final few minutes of this week’s episode, she basically told him that it was all too much and she didn’t love him like she used to. She also said they’re not dating, which seemed to catch him off guard. But before he could even respond, she ended their FaceTime chat.

Tomorrow night, we’re picking up with @CatelynnLowell and @TylerBaltierra! During unprecedented times, they’re figuring out if they want to send Nova to Kindergarten in-person on the premiere of #TeenMomOG. 🎒 pic.twitter.com/4OuNyyjHd5 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 25, 2021

Mackenzie McKee also seemed to be heading for an official divorce this week, after she wrongly accused husband Josh of having an affair with her cousin. After she blasted him online for it, she quickly learned that Josh didn’t really cheat. However, she had already damaged his reputation so badly (according to him) that he wanted nothing to do with her. She later cried to her sister and said her marriage now seems to be more over than ever before.

Elsewhere, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra struggled with whether or not to send Nova to school amid the pandemic, but in the end, they decided to give in-person teaching a try and see how it goes. Plus, Cheyenne Floyd reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Zach Davis, while in quarantine. And as fans should probably know by now, she later becomes pregnant, so it’ll be fun to watch their rekindled romance unfold as the season goes on.

